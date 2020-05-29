

4/10: Close to hot, and very steamy, with clouds mostly dominating the day. Strong thunderstorms could also threaten late.

Express forecast

Forecast in detail

It’s a soupy end to the workweek, plus late-day chances for strong thunderstorms with damaging winds and perhaps flooding downpours. Tomorrow, behind the cold front responsible, we begin clearing out. We then turn much more comfortable and rain-free, through Monday at least.

Today (Friday): That humid summer feeling is noticeable, and persistent clouds may bring some quick, light sprinkles and showers. By late day, especially if we see numerous breaks in cloud cover, storms develop west and head this way. Among those, a few strong storms could intensify. The primary concern is damaging wind gusts, followed by heavy downpours causing patchy flooding.

Areas west of Interstate 95 generally have the highest chances of seeing a strong storm. It may feel over 90 degrees at times, with muggy dew points above 70 degrees, but the thermometer should top out in the range of 83 to 89 degrees. Southwest winds gust near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Closer and closer the cold front approaches, keeping showers, storms and clouds fairly likely through the evening. We’ll need to continue to watch for the possibility of strong winds and patchy heavy rain with isolated flooding in these storms. Rain totals range from as little as none to a tenth of an inch, with as much as one or two inches a risk in heavier storms. By midnight, storms should be winding down. Muggy low temperatures hover in the mid-60s to about 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): We might take until afternoon to fully clear out the cold front’s clouds, showers or quick storms, but with dropping dew points, you’ll notice increased comfort! High temperatures, partially because of afternoon sunshine, get boosted toward 80 or into the low 80s. Any afternoon showers or storms should stay well east and southeast of town. Northwesterly breezes build toward 15 mph by midday. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Moderate northwesterly breezes may continue, but it’s otherwise pleasant under mostly clear skies with comfortable air. Low temperatures should bottom out in the 50s regionwide, warmest (nearest 60 degrees) downtown, of course. Confidence: Medium-High



A look ahead

Sunday: Sunshine and noticeably lower humidity bring us a beautiful final day of meteorological spring. High temperatures in the low to mid-70s feel quite enjoyable if you don’t mind a bit of wind. North-northwesterly breezes may blow near 15 mph, with a few gusts around 20 mph possible. Oh, don’t forget that sunscreen! Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Winds diminish fairly quickly after sunset, and only a few clouds pop up at times. This clear, calming scenario is one that allows heat to escape quickly, allowing predawn temperatures to fall into the upper 40s to mid-50s (downtown). Some chance it’s the last time we’re this cool for the season? Confidence: Medium

Blissful, sunny 70s are likely for Monday and Tuesday, starting June out on a below-average note. No complaints. The un-muggy air remains breathable and not stuffy, and it looks like some great weather for exercise breaks and being outdoors. A slight shower or storm chance arises as we end Tuesday, but that should come into better focus as we get closer. Confidence: Medium-High

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.