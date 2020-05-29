

A colorful sunrise on Memorial Day over the Memorial Bridge. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

After a cooler-than-normal middle to late spring, Washington is now poised to flip to a hotter-than-average weather pattern.

Key changes in the jet stream pattern sends summer heat first to the nation’s midsection before extending to the East Coast at times in the weeks ahead. As a result, we predict June will see above average temperatures, by 1 to 3 degrees, and rainfall 0.5 to 1.5 inches below average.

Our forecast is supported by computer models that forecast seasonal to above average temperatures and below normal precipitation over the next two weeks.

Temperatures kick off June on the cool side next Monday and Tuesday, but then quickly shift hotter with the 80s prevailing, according to an average of model predictions.



Forecast high and low temperatures for Washington from a blend of computer models. (WeatherBell)

Below, you can view the 15-day high-altitude weather pattern forecast from Friday morning’s American (GFS, left) and European (ECMWF, right) modeling systems. Notice they both agree on a hot ridge of high pressure over the Plains and Midwest, but they differ some on eastward reach toward the East Coast.

We think the European model forecast is probably more accurate, but even the American model’s forecast would probably support somewhat warmer-than-average conditions.

June temperatures in Washington have been surprisingly stable over the past decade, hovering between about one and three degrees above the 30-year average of 75.2 degrees each year.

Forecasting another June with an average temperature between 76 and 78 degrees seems like a safe bet, particularly given the predicted pattern and nearby heat ridge.

Both the American (left) and European (right) models also predict relatively dry weather over the next two weeks:

It’s not commonly known, but June is actually the second wettest month of the year on average. The 30-year average June rain total of 3.78 inches is only second to May’s 3.99 inches; so, starting with a dry first half of June really makes it hard to catch up later

The main driver behind the predicted hot and dry pattern is an unusually rapid transition toward a La Niña pattern in the tropical Pacific Ocean. Cooler than average waters characteristic of a developing La Niña are showing up and we are already seeing the effects of the cooling in the arrangement of weather patterns.

The 30-day change in sea surface temperatures over the Pacific, shown below, illustrates the cooling waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, consistent with a developing La Niña:

Historically, La Niña events are associated with hotter and drier than average summers in our region, and above normal Atlantic hurricane activity.

Capital Weather Gang’s Matt Ross will issue his full summer outlook, extending through August, on Monday.