

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Temperatures reached the mid-to-upper 80s today, making it the warmest day of the year so far in many spots. A cold front pushing through the region is set to end the higher-end warmth shortly. It delivered a few storms earlier, and it may send a couple more showers or a rumble before it moves on.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: With the first round past, a few more showers or a garden-variety storm remains possible into the early overnight as the front moves through. After midnight, we should lose the chance of rain, and clouds will be clearing. Lows are in the upper 50s and low 60s in most spots. Winds are a bit gusty from the northwest.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Some clouds could linger into early morning. Otherwise, the trend is a sunnier one, although it could be a slow go well to the south and east. Highs are within a few degrees of 80. Northwest winds blow around 10 mph.

Sunday: Skies are very sunny. Many spots may have trouble getting too far past 70, despite the sun. Winds are from the north around 10 mph.



Some late-morning sun in Georgetown on Friday. (Vincent/Flickr)

See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high at 8.63 grains per cubic meter of air. Mold spores are moderate/high at 6712.86 grains per cubic meter. Tree pollen is moderate, and weed pollen is low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.