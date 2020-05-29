

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the Washington region on Friday, as this model simulation shows. (Pivotal Weather)

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are likely Friday afternoon and evening across the Washington area as a cold front advances into a warm and humid air mass. These storms will bring the potential for strong to locally damaging winds, a few instances of hail, very heavy rainfall and perhaps some sporadic urban flooding.

The storms will be scattered in nature, and not everyone will be impacted — but where storms do strike, conditions will be favorable for severe weather.

Storm risk at a glance



A glance at one model's simulation of strong to severe thunderstorms in the Washington area on Friday. (Pivotal Weather)

Storm timeline: Thunderstorms will break out to the northwest shortly after lunchtime, potentially affecting the Interstate 81 corridor as early as 2 or 3 p.m. Thunderstorms, some severe, will arrive in the D.C. area between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the potential for additional storm cells lingering well into the night.

Situation overview



A look at mid-level water vapor imagery on Friday morning reveals two systems that will conspire to yield strong to locally severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. (College of DuPage)

A cold front was located across the Midwest and Tennessee Valley around sunrise Friday. This will serve as the focus for thunderstorm development. Cold air at the upper levels of the atmosphere will precede the front, which will help a few strong thunderstorms crop up in the heat of the day even before the cold front arrives.

Storms during the afternoon will also be aided by a pocket of mid-level spin, or “vorticity,” lifting to the northeast toward the Mid-Atlantic.

Over the Washington region, humid southerly air flow and temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s will yield ample fuel for storms to work with. Meanwhile, a change of wind speed and direction with height, a phenomenon known as “wind shear,” will encourage a couple of the thunderstorms to rotate initially, posing a threat of hail and damaging winds.

Wind shear promotes storm cells that are longer lived, more intense and more organized.



The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center's map of anticipated severe weather risk on Friday. (NOAA/SPC)

Any storms that exhibit weak rotation will be capable of producing hail to the size of quarters, although the tornado risk is very low. More pressing is the potential for thunderstorms to tap into those strong, high-altitude winds, transferring some of that momentum down to the surface in the form of damaging wind gusts.

Individual storms will move northeast, meaning they may be visible to our west before moving close enough to urban areas.

Storms may merge into clusters or line segments during the evening hours, which pose a greater risk of gusty winds.

There are also indications that a few storms may bubble up and stick around through midnight until the front finally clears. That front will usher in a more crisp, refreshing air mass Saturday.

Technical discussion



Upper-level winds showing a dip, or trough, approaching the Mid-Atlantic. This will promote rising air that will lead to the development of thunderstorms. (Twisterdata.com)

While we are on the southeastern fringe of the Slight Risk zone, we are concerned that the atmosphere will destabilize strongly by mid- to late afternoon, given the exceptionally high moisture (dew points in the 70s area-wide), abundant sunshine and cooling middle layers of the atmosphere.

Furthermore, with the arrival of the weather disturbance aloft, winds are picking up from the southwest, meaning the shear — or increase in those with winds with altitude — is on the increase.

The forecast models suggest that storms will begin popping over the mountains to our west during the late afternoon, then glide from southwest to northeast across the metro region. The best timing suggests a window from 5 to 9 p.m.

The coverage of these storms is not extensive, so they may be hit-or-miss, and brief. They will most likely be organized into small clusters or bowing line segments. The biggest severe threat includes small- to medium-size hail (perhaps up to golf ball-size), and locally severe gusts exceeding 60 mph.

Additionally, given the rich moisture content of the air, torrential downpours are a concern, considering our recent rainy spring. Lightning could be particularly frequent in some of these cells.

The one mitigating factor for severe storms is the late-day timing suggested by the models. If storms do not encroach on our region until early evening, the decrease in solar heating will cause available instability to start to wane. This could take the “edge” off these storms, such that they mostly remain sub-severe.