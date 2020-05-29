

Storms moved across the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, forcing a scrub of the launch of the Falcon 9 with NASA commercial crew astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

After weather scrubbed the initial effort to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket Wednesday, conditions are expected to become marginally more favorable for two possible attempts this weekend.

The launch, which would propel American astronauts into space from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade, is first scheduled for Saturday at 3:22 p.m. If it cannot proceed, the next launch attempt would occur Sunday at 3 p.m.

The potential for disruptive weather is pegged at 50 percent Saturday and 40 percent Sunday, according to the Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron, responsible for supporting missions at Kennedy Space Center. This is a slight improvement over Wednesday’s forecast, which assigned a 60 percent chance of unfavorable weather. The main weather concern Wednesday was nearby thunderstorms, which turned out to be the case.

If the mission aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket can proceed, it will mark a milestone for the private space industry while restoring confidence in the nation’s ability to conduct crewed space flight aboard American-made rockets.

The rocket launch will send astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to the Space Station. NASA has been relying on the Falcon 9 rocket, which will carry the Crew Dragon, to send supplies to the space station. But this will be a major test for the Commercial Crew Program, through which the space agency is contracting with SpaceX and Boeing to resume crewed space flight from U.S. soil after years of hitching an expensive ride aboard Russian rockets.

[The next Americans in space]

In its briefing posted Friday morning, the Weather Squadron made clear that its weather concerns for Saturday and Sunday are the same as those which foiled Wednesday’s launch attempt, namely the possible presence of showers and thunderstorms in the vicinity of the launch site, and tall cumulus clouds which can be a source of turbulence and lightning.

The main trigger for showers and storms over the weekend will be a cold front approaching Florida from the northwest. That front probably won’t clear the Space Coast until sometime Monday.

“Although it seems a welcome drying trend over Florida will soon be upon us, it’s not clear if the timing will be soon enough for Sunday’s attempt,” the Weather Squadron wrote.



Forecast weather map Sunday morning shows cold front approaching the Florida Peninsula. (National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service in Melbourne, Fla. forecasts a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday in Cape Canaveral, and a 50 percent chance Sunday. “[D]eep moisture will remain in place this weekend … with rain chances well above normal,” it wrote in its forecast discussion.

During Wednesday’s scrubbed launch, three weather rules were violated, including the presence of natural lightning and an attached anvil, which is the top of a towering thunderstorm that can generate an electric field and trigger lightning when in contact with a rocket’s plume.

The weekend launch could be aborted if any of a dozen weather rules are violated for various cloud, wind and precipitation scenarios. The majority of the rules relate to the presence of thunderstorms or thunderstorm clouds within 10 nautical miles to the launch site and flight path. These rules were designed to protect against lightning strikes to the in-flight rocket, triggered by the rocket’s interaction with storm clouds or unleashed by the storm itself.

Past instances of rockets launching into stormy conditions have led to close calls and disaster. During the Apollo 12 launch, the Saturn V rocket was struck by lightning twice, causing damage to some nonessential components. Nevertheless, the crew was able to complete the mission to the moon.

In 1987, the unmanned Atlas/Centaur-67 rocket was launched into rainy, overcast skies when lightning struck, sending it “tumbling out of control,” according to Reuters. Safety officers were forced to divert and destroy the rocket so its debris would not land in civilian areas.

Atmospheric scientists have learned that rockets generate an electrically conductive exhaust plume that can trigger lightning when passing through a preexisting electric field — usually from clouds containing both water and ice. These are typically tall cumulus clouds or the anvils (or tops) of thunderstorm clouds.

Capt. Jason Fontenot, a meteorologist with the Weather Squadron and spacelift weather operations flight commander, said his forecasting team has access to “one of the densest suites of weather sensors anywhere in the world” for monitoring conditions. They include wind sensors, lightning detection systems, a surface electric field system and radar.

In addition to the weather on Cape Canaveral, sea states along the East Coast and across the Atlantic Ocean toward Ireland are being monitored in the unlikely event the capsule with the two astronauts aboard is forced to abort its launch because of an emergency and ends up in the ocean.

Ocean conditions along the flight path, however, are not predicted to be out of the ordinary, with waves mostly in the range of three to six feet.

Andrew Freedman contributed reporting.