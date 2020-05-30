

Runners on the Georgetown Waterfront. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Near normal temperatures and falling humidity. No complaints here.

Express forecast

Today: Scattered clouds. Highs: Near 80.

Scattered clouds. Highs: Near 80. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-50s to near 60.

Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-50s to near 60. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, occasionally breezy. Highs: Near 70 to low 70s.

Forecast in detail

This time of year can certainly throw us some crummy weather, either in the heat or rain department. So we should all really soak up the next few. They’re about as ideal as it gets moving from May and into June.

Today (Saturday): Most or all of the overnight clouds are out of here, but if not, they will be pretty quick. As temperatures head upward toward 80 for highs, clouds may tend to increase again. It’s not impossible there’s a shower or two in the afternoon. Nothing substantial. Winds are from the northwest around 10 mph. (It could be a close call on the Nice Day stamp, but a three-peat will be sweet). Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Drier air that filtered in during the day is increasingly in place. That means a pretty delightful evening and overnight. Lows are in the mid-50s to near 60. Winds continue to blow from the northwest, around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Cooler air takes control and blue skies grace the region. It’s about perfect, with high temperatures near and above 70. The main downside is a wind out of the northwest around 15 mph, which could mean some gusts to around 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds decrease with sunset. Thanks to the dry air and clear skies, we see a relatively cool night to usher in June. Lows range from the mid-40 to the mid-50s, cool spots north and west to the urban core. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

It’s a beautiful one, except for that whole Monday thing. Low to mid-70s and lots of sunshine is pretty hard to beat for the beginning of meteorological summer. Three nice days in a row ain’t too shabby! Confidence: Medium-High

It’s not too different into Tuesday. Clouds increase somewhat and there’s an outside chance of a late-day shower or storm. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.