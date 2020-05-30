

Mike McAleenan, a civilian and the lead launch weather officer at the Cape Canaveral Space Force 45th Weather Squadron sits in front of his monitors as he works to create a weather prediction for Saturday's launch of the SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

After weather foiled its first attempt Wednesday, NASA will take a second shot at launching two of its astronauts to the International Space Station Saturday afternoon aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Weather could once again interfere with or thwart the effort.

The Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron, responsible for supporting missions at Kennedy Space Center, says there is a 50-50 chance weather will prevent the launch set for 3:22 p.m. eastern. That is only a 10 percent improvement over the odds it gave for Wednesday’s launch, which was ultimately scrubbed due to storms in the vicinity.

We are moving forward with launch today. Weather challenges remain with a 50% chance of cancellation. #LaunchAmerica — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 30, 2020

If Saturday’s launch cannot proceed, the next launch attempt is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The historic launch would propel American astronauts into space from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade, marking a milestone for the private space industry while restoring confidence in the nation’s ability to conduct crewed space flight aboard American-made rockets.

The rocket launch will send astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to the Space Station. NASA has been relying on the Falcon 9 rocket, which will carry the Crew Dragon, to send supplies to the space station. But this will be a major test for the Commercial Crew Program, through which the space agency is contracting with SpaceX and Boeing to resume crewed space flight from U.S. soil after years of hitching an expensive ride aboard Russian rockets.

The main trigger for showers and storms this weekend will be a cold front approaching Florida from the northwest. That front probably won’t clear the Space Coast until sometime Monday.

High-resolution weather models on Saturday presented conflicting forecasts for the afternoon. The HRRR model simulated numerous showers and storms along the Space Coast around launch time but the high-resolution NAM model predicted little storm activity.



HRRR model radar simulation at 3 p.m. on Saturday. (WeatherBell)

The National Weather Service in Melbourne, Fla. called for “scattered to numerous afternoon storms” in the vicinity of the Space Coast on Saturday. “Main threats will be frequent lightning, downburst winds of 40 to 50 mph, along with torrential rainfall,” it wrote in a discussion.

The private forecast company, ClimaCell, was more optimistic. On Friday afternoon, it wrote, “the weather outlook 24 hours in advance is looking favorable for SpaceX and NASA." It said the risk of precipitation, clouds, and high winds was low, with a medium risk of lightning.

If Saturday’s launch is scrubbed due to weather, the outlook for Sunday remains mixed. The Weather Service in Melbourne expects “another round of slow moving storms with torrential rainfall and CG [cloud to ground] lightning the primary concerns, along with brief wet microburst winds.”

In its briefing posted Friday, the Weather Squadron made clear that its weather concerns for both Saturday and Sunday were the same as those which stopped Wednesday’s launch attempt, namely the possible presence of showers and thunderstorms in the vicinity of the launch site, and tall cumulus clouds which can be a source of turbulence and lightning.

Either day’s launch could be aborted if any of a dozen weather rules are violated for various cloud, wind and precipitation scenarios. The majority of the rules relate to the presence of thunderstorms or thunderstorm clouds within 10 nautical miles to the launch site and flight path. These rules were designed to protect against lightning strikes to the in-flight rocket, triggered by the rocket’s interaction with storm clouds or unleashed by the storm itself.

During Wednesday’s scrubbed launch, three weather rules were violated, including the presence of natural lightning and an attached anvil, which is the top of a towering thunderstorm that can generate an electric field and trigger lightning when in contact with a rocket’s plume.

Past instances of rockets launching into stormy conditions have led to close calls and disaster. During the Apollo 12 launch, the Saturn V rocket was struck by lightning twice, causing damage to some nonessential components. Nevertheless, the crew was able to complete the mission to the moon.

In 1987, the unmanned Atlas/Centaur-67 rocket was launched into rainy, overcast skies when lightning struck, sending it “tumbling out of control,” according to Reuters. Safety officers were forced to divert and destroy the rocket so its debris would not land in civilian areas.

Atmospheric scientists have learned that rockets generate an electrically conductive exhaust plume that can trigger lightning when passing through a preexisting electric field — usually from clouds containing both water and ice. These are typically tall cumulus clouds or the anvils (or tops) of thunderstorm clouds.

Capt. Jason Fontenot, a meteorologist with the Weather Squadron and spacelift weather operations flight commander, said his forecasting team has access to “one of the densest suites of weather sensors anywhere in the world” for monitoring conditions. They include wind sensors, lightning detection systems, a surface electric field system and radar.



In addition to the weather on Cape Canaveral, sea states along the East Coast and across the Atlantic Ocean toward Ireland are being monitored in the unlikely event the capsule with the two astronauts aboard is forced to abort its launch because of an emergency and ends up in the ocean.

Ocean conditions along the flight path, however, are not predicted to be out of the ordinary, with waves mostly in the range of three to six feet.

Andrew Freedman contributed reporting.