

Outdoor dining on a nice warm day in Alexandria yesterday. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

10/10: It’s been a while, but sun and 70s are good enough for a perfect score in my book, even with a bit of a cool breeze.

Express forecast

Today: Sunny and gorgeous with a breeze. Highs: Low to Mid-70s.

Sunny and gorgeous with a breeze. Highs: Low to Mid-70s. Tonight: Clear and cool, calming breeze. Lows: Mid-40s to near 50

Clear and cool, calming breeze. Lows: Mid-40s to near 50 Tomorrow: Another winner! Mostly sunny, low humidity. Highs: Mid-70s.

Forecast in detail

Clear blue skies, a bit of a cool breeze and temperatures right in the Goldilocks zone — now this is what spring is all about. And we get there, fittingly, on the last day of meteorological spring. Figures. We’ll enjoy another of these beauties tomorrow before clouds and temperatures both start to increase, with chances of logging our first 90-degree day of the year looking good by midweek.

Today (Sunday): I can’t resist a little wordplay, and this “Sun”-day is exactly that. High pressure moving in from the northwest continues to send in cooler and drier air, making last week’s muggy mess a thing of the past (and probably not-so-distant future). Blue skies are accompanied by a noticeable breeze from the northwest around 10-15 mph. And temperatures are just right, at least in my book, rising into the 60s this morning and topping out in the low to mid-70s for afternoon highs. Confidence: High

Tonight: The center of high pressure sidles up closer to us overnight, and that knocks down the breeze, keeps the skies clear and leaves us with a notably cooler overnight. Inside the Beltway probably stays up in the low 50s for overnight lows, with outlying areas dropping into the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): It’s another winner to start a new workweek. Mostly sunny skies, a light breeze from the north, low humidity and highs in the mid-70s are an alluring sight out the windows, so I’d highly recommend a lunchtime stroll if you can manage. We may see some fair-weather clouds pop up in the afternoon thanks to colder air in the atmosphere above, but they only add to the scenery. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The area of high pressure slides off to the southeast, and that sets up some return flow winds from the south. That means that warmth and humidity are not far behind. For now, though, it’s still mostly pleasant with partly cloudy skies and lows falling to the mid- to upper 50s, although a shower is possible by morning. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Increasing moisture levels and a little disturbance in the pattern leave Tuesday looking partly to mostly cloudy across the region. Humidity at the surface is still low, and with highs reaching the upper 70s to near 80, it’s another nice day even with the clouds. I’ll mention the possibility of a shower or two, mainly early in the day. Another shower or two is possible Tuesday night with increasing humidity, as lows drop to the mid-60s to around 70 under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

Partly sunny skies on Wednesday are plenty to push our temperatures upward. A warming breeze from the west-northwest off the mountains helps highs reach near 90 to the low 90s, which would be our first 90-degree day of the year. It’s not oppressively humid, but dew points in the mid-60s could still get the heat index into the mid-90s at its afternoon peak. Later in the day, we’ll watch the chance of some showers and storms encroaching from the north. Confidence: Medium-High