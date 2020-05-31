

Turtles in the sun. (Angela N/Flickr)

A streak of five consecutive days with a high temperature of at least 80 at Reagan National Airport was broken today. Regardless, the month of May has ended with some excellent weather. Meteorological summer officially starts tomorrow, but it won’t truly feel like summer until the middle of the week, when temperatures are expected to top 90 degrees.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Winds will calm after midnight, allowing temperatures to drop. Low temperatures will easily fall into the 40s in most locations, with the District and metro areas bottoming out around 50 degrees.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): A chilly start, but temperatures recover quite nicely. Winds from the northwest (5 to 10 mph) will keep the refreshing air mass in place under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than today’s, topping out in the mid- to upper 70s. Clear, calm and not as cold tomorrow night, with temperatures in the low 50s.

See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.