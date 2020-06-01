

June berries, or serviceberries near the Potomac River Sunday. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

10/10: June starts off in style with sublime 70s.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 75.

Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 75. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 48 to 56.

Mostly clear. Lows: 48 to 56. Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Forecast in detail

The first day of June delivers about the best weather the month has to offer. But, by midweek, we feel the season’s first real burst of heat as temperatures are likely to eclipse 90 as humidity builds. Very warm, summery weather hangs around through Saturday with daily chances of some late day storms. By Sunday, drier, cooler, and less humid air should return.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): If you’re out early, you may want a light jacket with some of our cooler areas in the 40s. But, like both weekend days, sunshine is abundant and warm us up by the afternoon. High temperatures range from 70 to 75, with light breezes from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing. It’s not quite as cool as the night before but still crisp as lows settle in the upper 40s in our cooler spots to the mid-50s downtown. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A warm front lifts north through the region, introducing partial cloud cover but it’s still a pleasantly warm day without (yet) much hint of humidity. Highs are near 80 with light winds from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The crisp, cool night air is history, and the air feels thicker. Under partly cloudy skies, lows range through the 60s. Light winds from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday is the hottest day of the week as lights winds from the west pull in steamy air from middle of the nation. Highs leap toward the low 90s while moderate humidity levels (dew points in the mid-60s) make it feels like the mid-90s. Into Wednesday evening, we’ll need to watch the possibility of storms moving into the region from the northwest. There’s some chance they’ll be severe if they materialize. Lows Wednesday night range from 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday through Saturday a cold front approaches the region and then washes out. Its proximity means the chance (30 to 40 percent) of late day showers and storms. The entire stretch is warm and humid with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and lows 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium

After departing for 4 or 5 days, beautiful weather may return by Sunday with sunshine, lower humidity, and highs 75 to 80. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.