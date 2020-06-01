

Bundled up on May 9. (Rex Block/Flickr)

This pandemic-tainted spring may have felt unusually long, and the weather’s progression mimicked that sluggishness. Like April, May was cooler than average. The duo marked the first back-to-back cooler-than-average months since March and April 2018. And it was the first time since 2003 that April and May were both on the cool side.

The average May temperature of 63.8 was 2.2 degrees below the 30-year average and the 41st coolest since records began in 1871. It ranked as the coolest May since 2005.

The average temperature more closely matched a typical May in New York City, according to the Southeast Regional Climate Center.

It reached at least 70 degrees on just 18 of the 31 days, most of those instances in the month’s final third. It was especially chilly May 5 through 10, as highs were held in the 50s on three days, with lows dipping into the 30s twice.

The high of 52 on May 9 marked the coldest high temperature during the month since May 12, 2008, when the high was also 52. Many outlying areas endured an unusually late freeze that morning and/or on the morning of May 10. A few snow flurries were even spotted in Washington’s far north and west suburbs on May 9.

After our super soggy April, May turned drier than normal, posting just 2.49 inches. This was the driest May in five years, 41st driest of all time and 1.5 inches below the 30-year average.

Precipitation has fallen erratically this calendar year, with three dry months (January, March, May) and two wet months (February and April). Overall, the year is running wetter than average so far (1.14 inches above normal).

Extremes

An impressive 50-degree spread in temperatures was noted in May, with lows from the 30s to highs in the 80s.

Here are the extremes for May 2020 in Washington:

The high of 52 on May 9 matched the record cold high for the date, set in 1877. Dulles hit only 50 that day, which broke the record of 55 from 1977. Baltimore broke two records that day, with the morning low of 34 breaking the record of 36 from 2017 and 1966, while the high of 51 broke the record of 53 from 1977 and 1947.

Baltimore’s low of 36 on May 13 tied the daily record lows set in 1996 and 1963.

National pattern

Cooler-than-average weather covered most of the eastern two-thirds of the United States during May — a continuation of cool weather from April. Much like the D.C. area, the Lower 48 was cooler than normal during both April and May for the first time since 2003. Lingering influences from El Niño helped support this cool pattern.

Year to date

While May ran drier than normal, the overall 2020 calendar year is still running wet and ranks as the fourth wettest of the past decade:

For temperatures, the cool April and May have caused the year to date to slip to the fourth spot for warmest calendar years to date.

May forecast review

In late April, we predicted: “Cooler-than-normal and wet conditions are likely to continue.” We discussed the wet pattern continuing, but it persisted only for the first third of the month and then reversed. With the cool forecast correct but rain incorrect, we give our outlook for May a grade of C.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.