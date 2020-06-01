

The view from Meridian Hill Park. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

Today was almost nice enough to forget it’s a Monday. Almost. Lots of sun and temperatures in the low and mid-70s is about as good as it gets to start the meteorological summer. Don’t get used to it, though. As with many summers around here, all indications say it’s going to get hot.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: Skies are mostly to partly clear through the night. With light winds out of the southwest and west, lows settle across the 50s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies should tend partly cloudy on the whole. That said, we’re near the “ring of fire” around a summerlike pattern. This means we need to watch for some probably brief showers, storms or just clouds from old storms rolling through. Highs are in the mid- to upper 70s or so, perhaps more like 80 if there’s enough sun. Winds are from the south and southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 154.95 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is also high at 39.30 grains per cubic meter. Mold spores are low/moderate and weed pollen is low.



High temperature forecast for Wednesday from the National Weather Service.

90s watch: We have not yet seen our first 90-degree day here in Washington, but it’s coming. Per the past 30-year average, the city has picked up its first 90-degree day around May 15. Impending heat could turn it up a notch. Should we get to 95 degrees, as the National Weather Service is forecasting for Wednesday, it’ll be on the early side. The average there is June 17.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.