

A groundhog scampers across the hot Washington and Old Dominion Trail after runners pass on July 16, 2019, in Reston, Va. Area temperatures reached the mid-90s, with heat indexes that broached 100. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post).

We just closed out an abnormally cool April and May. In fact, the last time both April and May were cooler-than-average average was 2003. But, with the year’s first taste of 90-degree weather likely this week, there are already signs that June might not behave as the two previous months.

[June outlook: We predict a hotter-than-average start to summer]

We expect that this summer will extend the streak of hotter-than-average summers to 11 straight years. There is only an outside shot of a cooler-than-average summer.

Hotter-than-average summers have become the norm in Washington. Ten of D.C.'s hottest 12 summers on record have occurred since 1990, and 7 of them since 2010. (However, when climate normals are reset next year, based on average temperatures from 1991 to 2020 instead of 1981 to 2010, ‘normal’ will be recalibrated.)

Our forecast for a hotter-than-average summer is consistent with the outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is calling for the same.



Summer temperature outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

While toasty, it’s unlikely this summer will rank among the hottest on record, like the three straight from 2010 to 2012 and most recently in 2016. However, that may be of little solace to many, as even our most pedestrian summers still have periods that are relentlessly hot and humid.



The hottest 12 summers on record in Washington (Regional Climate Centers)

As we are expecting rainfall to be above average, humidity might be a bigger story this summer than any extended periods of excessive heat.

When putting together a summer outlook, we’re less likely to see the signals for extreme warmth or cold (relative to average) that we sometimes see in advance of winter. As such, our outlook is of low-to-medium confidence. This kind of seasonal forecasting is experimental, and errors are possible.

Although our long-term track record for summer outlooks is solid, our forecast for last summer cast light on their potential limitations. We predicted a cooler-than-average summer and it ranked among the top 10 hottest on record.

[Review: Our summer outlook was a failure]

Summer outlook by the numbers

Summer average temperature: Average to slightly above average, with overall temperatures around between average and one degree above the 1981-2010 average.

Temperatures compared to average month by month:

June: One to two degrees above average

July: One degree above average

August: Average to one degree below average

Number of 90-degree days for June, July and August: 30 to 35, compared with an average of 31. (Note that an additional 5 90-degree days occur on average outside of June to August.)

Longest streak of 90-degree days: 8 to 10

Number of 100-degree days: 1 or 2

Precipitation: Somewhat above-average rainfall

Methodology

We considered several factors, described below, in preparing this outlook. It should be noted that any one factor doesn’t necessarily correlate with a particular kind of summer (e.g., warm, cool, dry or wet).

El Niño/La Niña

We are currently experiencing neither El Niño nor La Niña conditions, but rather the neutral phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation. The presence of either El Niño nor La Niña in the tropical Pacific Ocean sometimes makes predicting summer conditions easier, as El Niños can favor cooler summers while La Niñas favor hotter summers. While there is a chance La Niña develops this summer, more likely neutral conditions will prevail.

Other factors and analog analysis

In addition to El Niño, we considered the current phase of the Pacific Decadal Oscillation (negative) and predecessor weather patterns from the spring. These inputs informed the identification of analog years which we used to inform our outlook.

In this case, the summers of 1952 and 1990 emerged as the best analogs. The weather during those summers was given some loose consideration in our projections for the one that is now beginning.

Past summer outlooks and evaluations

