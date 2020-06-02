

An artist on the Key Bridge paints the Potomac River on Monday. (Vincent/Flickr)

7/10: More clouds and a possible shower, but today delivers decent early June weather

Express forecast

Today: Partly cloudy, shower chance. Highs: 75-80.

Partly cloudy, shower chance. Highs: 75-80. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 62-68.

Partly cloudy. Lows: 62-68. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, very hot. Highs: 90-95.

Forecast in detail

A warm front triggers some additional cloud cover and a shower chance this morning into midday before temperatures lift into the 70s this afternoon and humidity edges up a notch. Tomorrow is the hottest day of the year so far, with Washington’s first 90s and moderate mugginess that makes it feel warmer. Mugginess continues into the end of the week with increased shower and thunderstorm chances that culminate with a cold front moving through on Saturday, and a gorgeous Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy conditions will continue through around lunchtime. We could see a scattered shower, too. Skies may turn partly sunny by middle to late afternoon as highs range through the 70s. Some southern areas could touch 80 by middle to late afternoon. Light winds will turn southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph, and humidity will start to slowly increase as the day goes on. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Partly cloudy and a bit muggier with lows in the 60s. Breezes will blow from the southwest at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny, very hot and humid with highs in the lower to middle 90s by afternoon. A slight risk of late afternoon or evening thunderstorms are likely to be confined to far northern areas (and they could be strong to severe). Dew points in the middle 60s will be moderately muggy and drive a middle to upper 90s heat index for a very unpleasant day. Winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph will offer little comfort. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and summery mugginess as temperatures only cool to lows in the 70 to 75 range around the area. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday and Friday are a pair of partly sunny days with afternoon showers and thunderstorms scattered about as highs run into the upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity levels will remain moderate to high for hotter heat index values. Thursday and Friday nights also experience muggy conditions with lows in the upper 60s to middle 70s and continued chances for a shower or thunderstorm. Confidence: Medium

The weekend starts with a Saturday cold front along with a slight chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm, but then mostly sunny afternoon skies will arrive with falling humidity as highs reach the upper 80s. Saturday night moves back into the pleasant zone with lower humidity and temperatures drifting to lows in the lower to middle 60s. Sunday looks fantastic, with sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium

