Thanks to afternoon cloudiness, temperatures were stuck in the low and mid-70s for highs. That’s a good deal below normal for the beginning of June. While we’ve seen plenty of days like that in our recent past, above normal is on the way. And — let’s be frank — that’s never much fun this time of year.

Through Tonight: Skies will be clearer this evening and probably through most of the night. Lows will range from the mid-60s to near 70. Winds will be from the southwest around 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We should make it through much of the day dry. Some showers and storms could fire up in the midafternoon, and there may be another round after dark that tries to move in from the north. Neither look too menacing at this point. The heat, however: Highs will be mainly in near 90 to the low 90s, although some mid-90s are possible. When you add in the moderate humidity, with dew points in the mid-60s, we’ll all be sweating quite a lot. Winds will be from the west and southwest around 10 to 15 mph.

See Matt Rogers's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 89.46 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is also high at 23.64 grains per cubic meter. Weed pollen and mold spores are low.



Heat index forecast for 3 p.m. Wednesday from the HRRR weather model.

It’s gettin’ hot out there: Heat index values of 95 or greater are likely Wednesday across most of the region. It will be our first truly hot day of the season, and a bit behind schedule, as noted Monday. With this in mind, we’re still a good deal off heat advisory criteria — which is an annual thing or more frequent locally. That criteria? Heat index of 105 to 109 degrees.

