

The National Weather Service's forecast for high temperatures across the country on Friday, June 5. (Pivotal Weather)

June is here, and Mother Nature apparently got the memo. A prominent “ring of fire” pattern is becoming established across the Lower 48, with stifling heat and booming storms likely for many as the northern hemisphere ushers in meteorological summer.

Toasty temperatures look to overspread much of nation’s Heartland, with widespread 90s likely from the central Rockies to the Mid-Atlantic. Meanwhile, a corridor of increased risk for strong to severe storms, some containing damaging winds, parallels a cold front draped from the Northern Plains to the northern Mid-Atlantic.

At the same time, parts of the Gulf Coast are eyeing a tropical threat as Cristobal churns north and approaches this weekend.

The pattern is referred to by some meteorologists as a “ring of fire,” since complexes of vigorous storms surround an orb of steamy heat and more tranquil weather.

Heat dome lounges lazily over central U.S.



A look at the weather pattern across the country as represented by the European model. (WeatherBell)

Anchoring the meteorological mashup is a sweltering dome of high pressure, beneath which temperatures will surge some 5 to 10 degrees above early June averages. Dallas could be in the mid- to even upper 90s beginning Wednesday and lasting through at least the weekend, while Oklahoma City could hit 97 and claim a record high on Thursday.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center is anticipating heat indices — a metric to gauge how much the heat stresses the human body — could range from 100 to 105 degrees on Friday over parts of the Interstate 35 corridor in Oklahoma and Texas. High humidities could also bring triple digit heat indices from Houston up through northern Louisiana and into parts of Arkansas as well.



The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center's forecast for heat indices on Friday, June 5. (NOAA/WPC)

Clockwise flow around the high will also pump soupy, juicy air north over the central and eastern United States. Dew points, proportional to how much water vapor the air contains, could spike into the upper 60s or lower 70s as far north as Interstate 80 from the Corn Belt to the East Coast.

The heat looks to last at least into the weekend across the southern tier, tempering some early next week.

In the Northeast, the stubborn coastal sea breezes and more obstinate backdoor cold fronts that keep the coast cooler in May are likely to succumb to a steady westerly or northwesterly breeze. That’s likely to bring summertime heat all the way to popular New England beaches leading up to the weekend.

“Ridge runner” storms skirt up and over the heat dome

12:31pm CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: wednesday into wednesday night across southern portions of the great lakes region the northern mid atlantic coast region the ohio valley the lower missouri valley and north central high p... https://t.co/rEAejNpVr0 pic.twitter.com/zEepT6jKwX — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) June 2, 2020

The combination of heat and humidity will fuel strong to locally severe thunderstorms along the northern periphery of the high pressure “ridge.” That’s also where the jet stream, bunched north by the dominant high pressure zone, resides with its speedy west to east current. That jet of swiftly-moving air will further help to focus and intensify storms thanks to its change of wind speed with height.

Moreover, any storms that do develop will likely become “mesoscale convective systems.” MCSs are expansive bands of thunderstorms that feed off warm, humid air and jet stream winds, often transporting that momentum to the surface in the form of damaging wind gusts. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has already outlined an area at a “slight risk” for severe weather on Wednesday, a level 2 out of 5 on their threat scale. That zone essentially encompasses the entire front from the Upper Mississippi Valley to the Midwest and even the northern half of the Mid-Atlantic.

Several days of intermittent storminess are possible along that front through Saturday. One round of storms will blossom in eastern South Dakota, northern Iowa, and southern Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon, and race east during the evening and overnight, potentially affecting Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Detroit.

On Wednesday, the storms shift slightly south and east, affording the greatest risk of strong to severe storms across the parts of the Midwest, Ohio Valley and, by the evening, the Mid-Atlantic. This risk zone includes Kansas City, Indianapolis, and Columbus, and extends as far east as the nation’s capital, with Washington, Philadelphia and New York City.

Brewing tropical cyclone threat along Gulf Coast



Tropical Storm Cristobal's predicted path as forecasted by the National Hurricane Center late Tuesday morning, June 2. (NOAA/NHC)

As if the weather map wasn’t crowded enough, we’re also tracking a tropical storm — Cristobal. It formed Tuesday morning over the Bay of Campeche in the southwest Gulf of Mexico.

Its near-term future is largely uncertain, but most data and forecasters are in agreement that the system is likely to make a run at the United States by the second half of the upcoming weekend. Heavy rain is the main threat, with flooding likely wherever it makes landfall. It’s still not a guarantee that occurs in the United States.