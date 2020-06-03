

A reflection of the Washington Monument at Constitution Gardens. (angela n. via Flickr)

5/10: We welcome, not all of us with open arms, what is likely in most spots to be our first 90-degree day of the year. Plus some moderate humidity as well.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny, hot, moderately humid. Highs: Low to mid-90s.

Partly sunny, hot, moderately humid. Highs: Low to mid-90s. Tonight: A strong thunderstorm or two possible, especially north. Lows: Near 70.

A strong thunderstorm or two possible, especially north. Lows: Near 70. Tomorrow: Partly sunny, chance of late-day storms. Highs: Near 90.

Forecast in detail

The heat arrives all of the sudden today with many spots likely to see their first 90-degree day of the year, and some humidity to go with it. We’ll stay warm, but not quite as hot, and moderately humid tomorrow through Saturday with a chance of showers and storms each day. A cold front sweeps through Saturday night, leading to a very nice Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): Morning temperatures rise quickly through the 70s and into the 80s under partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs should get to the low to mid-90s with a steady breeze from the west around 10-20 mph. The humidity isn’t terrible, but dew points in the low to mid-60s still add a couple of degrees to that “feels like” temperature. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A strong thunderstorm or two is possible during the evening or overnight, especially north of D.C., as a cold front approaches from the north. Otherwise we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with very warm lows, only dropping to the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’re partly sunny and only slightly cooler than today as highs head for the upper 80s to low 90s with continued moderate humidity. Winds are generally light and variable in direction. We should see a decent chance of showers and storms, moving in from west to east, late afternoon into evening with a stalled front nearby. Some storms could be severe. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: That decent chance of showers and storms continues into the evening, with the threat lingering longest for areas east of D.C. Again some of these storms could be severe. Any showers and storms should dissipate overnight with muggy lows near 70 under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Friday and Saturday continue partly sunny, very warm, and moderately humid with highs near 90. Both days have a chance of showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon into evening. Friday night remains warm and rather muggy with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

Saturday night should see a cold front finally sweep through. That should set us up for a very nice Sunday with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, a bit of a breeze from the northwest, and highs around 80 to the low 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

