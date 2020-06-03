

Ray Skwire captured this incredible photo of a destructive windstorm entering northeast Philadelphia on June 3. (Ray Skwire)

A line of vicious thunderstorms barreled through southeast Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey between midmorning and midday Wednesday, unleashing destructive gusts of 60 to 90 mph and knocking out power to more than half-a-million customers. The Philadelphia region caught the brunt of the storms, where wind damage was widespread in its western and eastern suburbs.

The National Weather Service warned of an “extremely dangerous situation” as the squall line approached the city and moved into New Jersey. It is very likely that the squall line met the criteria of a derecho, a fast-moving line of violent storms that produces widespread damage along its path.

The complex of fierce storms was the first of several possible rounds of storms for parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The National Weather Service predicted additional storms Wednesday afternoon and evening which could bring damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado. An active weather pattern will bring continued chances of strong to severe thunderstorms for many areas until at least Saturday.

The same volatile weather pattern also triggered damaging thunderstorms from southeast Minnesota through Wisconsin and Michigan on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia region, southern New Jersey hammered



Doppler radar's “correlation coefficient” function discerned jagged, irregularly-shaped objects in the atmosphere. That suggests the presence of leaves or small debris, like sticks or branches, caught up in the leading edge of the hefty winds. (GR2 Analyst/Matthew Cappucci)

Morning storms over the Great Lakes intensified as they encountered warm, humid air over the East Coast, and unleashed an 83 mph gust at the Reading Regional Airport in Pennsylvania. Pottstown, Pa., saw winds gust to 76 mph, while gusts exceeding 75 mph were reported in Malvern, Pa.

That was intense. Easily 75+ mph winds here in Malvern, PA. Small to medium limbs down and lost power for 5 min. @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/dDbX0aLUNx — Stephen M. Strader (@StephenMStrader) June 3, 2020

Doppler radar indicated winds of 77 mph just 100 to 200 feet above the ground over downtown Philadelphia, with a number of high-rise buildings or skyscrapers probably seeing wind gusts up to 80 mph. Philadelphia International Airport recorded a gust to 61 mph, while northeast Philadelphia Airport clocked a gust to 67 mph.

Probably vegetation debris was noted on radar as the storms plowed through Philadelphia, probably associated with leaves and branches caught along the breeze’s leading edge.

The storms were moving east at upward of 75 mph, their breakneck forward pace transforming a calm, tranquil summer day into a vicious windstorm in minutes. The storm complex progressed about 110 miles in 90 minutes.

Storms currently moving into Philly have a history of quite a bit of wind damage, plus a 76 mph gust at Pottstown, PA & 83 mph at Reading, PA! #pawx pic.twitter.com/L7JMHywRO5 — Jesse Ferrell (@WeatherMatrix) June 3, 2020

Just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, the website poweroutage.us reported more than 360,000 customers without power in Pennsylvania, mostly in the southeast part of the state, and nearly 180,000 outages in New Jersey.

Philadelphia’s west and northwest suburbs were especially hard hit, with the greatest concentration of outages in Montgomery and Berks counties. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center logged scores of damage reports in these counties, mainly from downed trees and power lines. Some trees and power lines collapsed on homes and buildings.

A second area of widespread outages and damage reports focused east of Philadelphia in southern New Jersey in Burlington and Ocean counties, where trees and power lines were down in numerous locations.

The Weather Service reported gusts to nearly 90 mph in Beach Haven, N.J.

150 pm update...The squall line/bow echo has mostly moved off the NJ coast. Some other wind gust reports...Beach Haven NJ 89 mph...Brick NJ 87 mph...Waretown NJ 72 mph...Harvey Cedars NJ 70 mph...Lakehurst NJ 66 mph...Seaside Park 66 mph pic.twitter.com/lylkfyHTvH — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) June 3, 2020

As they charged from northwest to southeast, the storms were teeming with lightning, visible from weather satellites in space.

Those storms exited the coast shortly after the lunch hour.

Additional storm risk Wednesday afternoon



The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center's forecast for severe storm likelihood Wednesday afternoon. (NOAA/SPC)

In the wake of the first round of storms, the atmosphere was already reloading to the west. By mid- to late afternoon Wednesday, a spattering of intense thunderstorms — and perhaps a couple rotating “supercells” which could spawn tornadoes — are possible from just north of Baltimore through central Pennsylvania to New York City.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center designated a level 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk” of severe weather in their Wednesday outlook. That zone encapsulates cities like Philadelphia and Trenton and Camden, N.J. That’s where the greatest chance of encountering severe weather exits.

Surrounding the enhanced risk is a level 2 out of 5 “slight risk.” That’s where severe storms may still occur, but confidence is slightly lower in their areal coverage. The slight risk covers an enormous area from Baltimore to extreme southwest Connecticut and New York City and extends along a serpentine path all the way to Rapid City, S.D.

The slight risk stretches through Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis and Kansas City as well. A stagnant west-to-east cold front — part of a “ring of fire” weather pattern dominating the eastern Lower 48 — will serve as the focus for a lengthy corridor of windy severe thunderstorms.

Washington, D.C., is under a marginal risk of severe weather — the lowest severe weather risk tier. There is a chance that a few storms could survive far enough south to bring an isolated strong gust to the nation’s capital after dark Wednesday.

Afternoon and evening storm hazards



High-resolution computer models suggest the redevelopment of additional severe thunderstorms during Wednesday afternoon. (Pivotal Weather)

With plentiful heat and humidity to fuel storms, thunderstorms will likely tower high enough to tap into energy from the jet stream. That will foster strong to damaging winds in any storms that develop.

As an additional round of storms fires during the afternoon, a few pockets of nickel-sized hail are possible. There’s also a nonzero risk of a tornado, primarily over central Pennsylvania.

Fortunately, the swift motion of any storms that develop will minimize the risk of flooding, as rainfall will be progressive and unlikely to linger.

Why Wednesday’s morning’s storm complex was probably a derecho

Those who have lived in the Mid-Atlantic long enough have probably heard the term “derecho” before, often in reference to the infamous windstorm that rocked the nation’s capital on the night of June 29, 2012.

Widespread 60 to 80 mph gusts accompanied a band of thunderstorms that tracked 800 miles from Indiana to the East Coast, knocking out power to the Washington, D.C., area for up to two weeks. Hot temperatures that lasted into the night and ample moisture allowed thunderstorms to swell into an arcing line with beastly winds.

[Derecho: Behind Washington, D.C.’s destructive thunderstorm outbreak, June 29, 2012]

So were Wednesday’s storms in Philadelphia a derecho? Yes, most likely.

The American Meteorological Society notes that for a storm to be a derecho, “damage must be incurred either continuously or intermittently over a swath of at least [400 miles].” Other sources stipulate damage must occur along a 250-mile span.

The National Weather Service solely states that a derecho is “a widespread and usually fast-moving windstorm associated with [thunderstorms].” Looking just at those definitions, it would appear that Wednesday’s storms could marginally be considered a derecho.

[Derecho science: The debate about what a derecho is and what it isn’t]

Damage first occurred in western Pennsylvania, and with scattered to increasingly more numerous reports of damage as storms neared the coast, that’s a 300-mile path of damage. The significant winds continued even after moving out to sea, at least according to Doppler radar aberrations. By the time the storms arrived at the coast, an 89 mph gust was clocked southwest of Beach Haven, N.J.

Radar suggests a few pockets of 90 to 95 mph gusts probably occurred. Structurally, the storms fit the bill of a derecho. While instability, or the propensity for air to rise, was less impressive than during the 2012 Mid-Atlantic derecho, wind dynamics in the atmosphere compensated.

The American Meteorological Society notes that “[derechos] have sustained bow echoes with bookend vortices and/or rear-inflow jets.” A bow echo forms when storms curve in the shape of a backward “c,” owing to descending air surging ahead and causing the line of storms to arc. That was plainly observed in the Philadelphia area.

Was this a #Derecho?



1) 58 mph+ winds entire path ✅

2) Wind damage 240 miles ✅



Learn more here: https://t.co/eqt13Q9WlZ pic.twitter.com/s7Da7clBaq — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) June 3, 2020

A bookend vortex occurs in a bow echo when this effect is dramatic enough that the northern and southern ends of the squall line curve back around and sort of wrap into the storm. The rear inflow jet, or a current of air racing into the storms from behind and accelerating the strong winds, amplifies that mechanism. Both were seen, especially along the northern end of the storms, as they continued east through New Jersey.

“The storm complex had a very impressive radar presentation; it’s the type of structure, with a bow echo and channel of high wind entering the rear portion, that structurally defines a derecho,” wrote Jeff Halverson, Capital Weather Gang’s severe weather expert.



Doppler radar estimate of wind velocities as likely derecho swept across southern New Jersey on Wednesday. (Radarscope)

In fact, the only limiting factor that some might argue would preclude this from having been a derecho would be its length of track. It simply didn’t meet the AMS’s 400-mile criterion. But many other publications cite a 250-mile value, which would qualify what happened Wednesday as a bona fide derecho.

Views of the probable derecho

Aerial view of the intense line of storms moving through central Bucks County PA pic.twitter.com/cdXX922KUo — Ray Leichner ⚡️⛈🌪 (@stormchaserray) June 3, 2020

MAJOR WINDS: The storm is moving through Philadelphia, this is what the winds and rain look like from a rooftop in the city @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/rBTCd5v3mv — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) June 3, 2020