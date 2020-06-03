

High temperatures rose to and past 90 degrees across much of the area this afternoon. It was the first of what will probably be a whole lot this year if our outlook is right. We’ll continue to tickle that mark through the weekend before something of a cooler stretch arrives.

Through tonight: The evening will be partly cloudy and about as pleasant as a hot and humid one can be. There were signs of a storm complex coming in after dark, but it would seem that the atmosphere has been comparatively stabilized by earlier activity. Nonetheless, it’s not impossible we will see a late-night round of showers and storms with gusty winds. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. Lows range from the upper 60s to mid-70s. Winds are from the west and southwest around 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’ll have a partly sunny and somewhat sultry start. Clouds will bubble during the day, and with time, storms will become scattered to numerous during the afternoon. These storms can produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Afternoon readings will reach the mid-80s to near 90 for highs. Winds will be from the south around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high, at 95.53 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is also high, at 21.73 grains per cubic meter. Mold spores are low/moderate, and weed pollen is low.

Let’s get the party started: Today’s 92-degree high in Washington was the latest for the first 90-degree day of the year since 2016, when we waited until June 11 for it to get to 96. The latest first on record came in 1979, when it wasn’t until July 12. As recently as 2003, it didn’t happen until June 24.

