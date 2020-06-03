Tropical Storm Cristobal, currently spinning west of the Yucatan Peninsula, has already produced deadly flooding in parts of Mexico and Central America. The storm is forecast to move northward through the Gulf of Mexico late in the week and over the weekend before making landfall on the northern gulf coast early next week. The exact timing, landfall location and severity of the storm is not known. Still, the National Hurricane Center stresses the risks of storm surge, strong winds and heavy rainfall, and suggests those in the path of the storm make preparations now.