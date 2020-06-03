

Tropical Storm Cristobal on June 2, taken by the GOES East weather satellite. (RAMMB/CIRA)

We’re only three days into hurricane season, and already we’re tracking our third named Atlantic storm of the year. Tropical Storm Cristobal had grown in intensity early Wednesday over the Bay of Campeche before drifting ashore in eastern Mexico. By the weekend, parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast could endure a direct hit.

“There is a risk of storm surge, heavy rainfall, and wind impacts beginning over the weekend along portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast from Texas to the Florida Panhandle,” the National Hurricane Center wrote Wednesday morning.

Declared a tropical storm Tuesday morning, Cristobal had already sparked deadly flooding in parts of Central America over the weekend. Previously, the system’s circulation had an alter ego as a fleeting storm named Amanda that spun up in the Pacific.

Around 9:30 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday, the storm made landfall just to the west of Ciudad del Carmen in eastern Mexico.

[NOAA predicts Atlantic hurricane season to be unusually active]

Packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, Cristobal has moved inland. Of greater concern than its winds are rain totals that could near 35 inches in some spots. Life-threatening mudslides and flash flooding will remain likely byproducts of the heavy rains.

At least 20 were killed in El Salvador over the weekend, where devastating flash flooding forced more than 7,000 people to relocate to shelters. Nearly 25,000 families were affected by the storm.

The forecast



Cristobal track forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical storm warnings are up from Campeche to Puerto de Veracruz in Mexico, where Cristobal’s center meandered inland Wednesday morning. Drifting south-southeast at 3 mph, its unusual motions stem from a series of interactions with upper-level weather systems.



Volunteers recover the body of a man who died along with five other family members when they were swept away by the San Antonio River as a consequence of Tropical Storm Amanda, precursor to Tropical Storm Cristobal, in La Libertad, El Salvador, on June 2. (Marvin Recinos/AFP via Getty Images)

Eventually, Cristobal is likely to make a run at the United States, bringing concerns for serious rainfall and resultant flooding. Wind, storm surge (a rise in ocean water above normally dry land at the coast) and a few tornadoes are also possible depending on the evolution of the system.

And while current data targets Louisiana as Cristobal’s ultimate destination, coastal residents from Houston to Panama City, Fla., should pay close attention and remain abreast of the latest forecasts.



The European model simulates additional rainfall on the order of up to 20 inches by Friday, June 5. (WeatherBell)

Part of what has made Cristobal a forecast challenge is the cyclone’s link to a “Central American Gyre,” or a counterclockwise rotating upper-level air flow that stretches from the western Gulf of Mexico over parts of central America. Cristobal was initially caught in the periphery, slung around like a leaf in a whirlpool — first shuttled east, then northeast, north and eventually curving back around to the west and even southeast.

Now, Cristobal appears to be becoming the more dominant feature of the two. Cristobal is predicted to weaken to a tropical depression during its venture onto land in Mexico, but supportive sea surface temperatures and the gyre’s leftover spin will help to encourage redevelopment or strengthening once it turns northward and re-emerges over water Friday.

The formation of Tropical Storm #Cristobal — the 3rd Atlantic TS of 2020 — is 62 days ahead of the 1979-2019 average date for the 3rd TS. pic.twitter.com/1aZ64hs0Pw — Sam Lillo (@splillo) June 2, 2020

“For now, the cyclone is expected to remain relatively close to the warm Gulf waters, which should temper the rate of weakening typically experienced by inland tropical cyclones,” wrote the National Hurricane Center. “But if Cristobal moves as far inland as Guatemala, like the [European and American] models are forecasting, the cyclone would be considerably weaker and the wind field more expansive.”

That would cause Cristobal — or its remnant depression — to fall behind in regaining strength as it moves toward the United States this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center has offered the following rainfall forecasts through Friday night:

Mexican states of Campeche, northern Chiapas, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Yucatán: 10 to 20 inches, isolated 25 inches.

Mexican state of southern Chiapas: 15 to 20 inches, isolated 25 inches.

Mexican states of Veracruz and Oaxaca: 5 to 10 inches.

Southern Guatemala: Additional 15 to 20 inches, isolated storm total amounts of 35 inches dating back to Saturday.

El Salvador: Additional 10 to 15 inches, isolated storm total amounts of 35 inches dating back to Saturday.

Belize and Honduras: 3 to 6 inches, isolated 10 inches.

Concern for the U.S. Gulf Coast



Tropical Storm Cristobal as seen by infrared imagery from the GOES East weather satellite on Wednesday morning, June 3. (Tropical Tidbits)

Right now, data suggests that Cristobal could inch its way upward to a higher-end tropical storm or flirt with hurricane status as it nears the U.S. coastline late Saturday into Sunday.

It’s worth noting, however, that in recent years, tropical cyclone impacts due to flooding — primarily inland and freshwater — have far superseded the damage associated with a system’s winds.

Hurricanes are rated on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which only takes into account a storm’s narrow core of intense winds, entirely neglecting the oftentimes formidable and much more expansive flood risk that stretches hundreds of miles from a storm’s center.

As we’ve seen in recent years, systems like Harvey, Imelda, Barry and Florence all resulted in disastrous flooding while spending most of their time on land at mere tropical storm strength. Forecasters have stressed that those in the impact zone for a tropical storm or hurricane not get too caught up on labels or categories.

After coming ashore along the Gulf Coast, assuming it does so, Cristobal’s remnants — and its steamy, tropical moisture — could interact with a cold front draped roughly west to east across the north-central U.S. and the Ohio Valley. That may bring an additional narrow swath of heavy rain somewhere well removed from the coastline but, with anyone from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic or Southeast in play for that, confidence in exactly where and potential amounts remains extremely low.

[Extreme rainfall events in places like Houston are becoming the new normal]

Climate context

Cristobal is the third tropical cyclone of the season to form in the Atlantic. That’s noteworthy, considering hurricane season did not “officially” begin until June 1. According to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Philip Klotzbach, this is the earliest that three named storms have developed in the Atlantic basin on record.

Inspired by @srmullens's plot of Atlantic TC likely formation date, I made a plot of the climatological distribution of when TCs starting with each letter tend to form.



All 3 storms of 2020 so far formed earlier than usual, with Cristobal the earliest 3rd named storm on record. pic.twitter.com/XZ5L7CTXW9 — Tomer Burg (@burgwx) June 2, 2020

There are signs that hurricane season may be getting an earlier start nowadays thanks to human-induced climate change. Bertha, which brought heavy rainfall to Florida and the Carolinas last week, was the seventh preseason tropical or subtropical storm to develop over the Atlantic in the past six years. Satellite data, which reliably dates back to 1970, shows that the average first date of Atlantic cyclone formation is inching up in time over the years.