

Temperatures at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. (National Weather Service)

Washington crested to 90 degrees by midafternoon Wednesday, the first such instance this year. With that, we declare spring over and summer here.

The forecast for the days and weeks ahead offers mostly 80s and 90s. We might sprinkle in a couple days in the 70s during the first half of June to provide temporary relief. But there’s no turning back to persistent 70s or cooler.

Our definition for the start of summer in the District is the point at which the forecast calls for the majority of days to reach at least 80 in the weeks to come.

Arguably, we could’ve declared summer here a week ago, but the forecast for highs in the springlike 70s Sunday through Tuesday gave us pause.

The spring weather we actually experienced in Washington in 2020 was rather muted. April and May were cooler than normal for the first time since 2003, and enduring warmth (with highs of at least 70 degrees) didn’t really arrive until the last 10 days of May.

[May was Washington’s coolest in 15 years]

One could argue 2020 failed to offer Washington much of winter or spring but rather just a whole lot of blah. Highs in the 50s and 60s vastly outnumbered the 40s or lower and 70s or higher. Absent much of the time? The cold extremes of winter and the treasured, blissful spring days with sunny 70s.

Here’s how high temperatures broke down in 2020 between January and May:

30s: 3 days

40s: 20 days

50s: 57 days

60s: 34 days

70s: 25 days

80s: 10 days

The nature of summer promises to be far less ambiguous in Washington. Our summer outlook, released Monday, calls for above-normal temperatures for the 11th straight year, with more than 30 days exceeding 90.

[We expect a hotter-than-average summer in D.C. area after cool April and May]

Wednesday’s first 90-degree reading actually arrived more than two weeks on the late side. On average, over the past 30 years, our first 90-degree high has come around May 15.

Dating to 1871, the earliest first 90-degree day occurred on March 22, 1909, and the latest on July 12, 1979.

With a very warm pattern in place through Saturday, we have a chance to tack on two or three more 90-degree days before somewhat cooler weather arrives Sunday.



Seven-day high and low temperature forecast for the District from the National Weather Service. (WeatherBell)

While the arrival of persistently warm weather was delayed this year, our declaration of summer in 2020 ranks in the middle compared to past years.

Here are dates of our previous summer pronouncements, which began in 2015:

After the coolish spring, do your best to enjoy the upcoming hot dog days of summer. Before we know it, the conversation will turn to the first freeze of fall and forecast for the upcoming winter.