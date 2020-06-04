

GOES East satellite imagery shows a large swirling mass of clouds Thursday morning, within which lurks the weak circulation of Cristobal. (RAMMB/CIRA)

Cristobal continued churning over the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico as a tropical depression Thursday, but its sights were set on the United States. Likely to reintensify into a tropical storm Friday or Saturday, the waterlogged system is forecast to make a run at the Gulf Coast this weekend. Coastal and inland flooding are likely near its path, along with gusty winds and a potential tornado threat.

At least 20 people were killed by the storm’s drenching rains in El Salvador, where up to two feet of water wrought widespread havoc and affected as many as 30,000 families. An additional 13 were missing, while more than 11,000 remained in shelters, displaced by the prolific deluges.

Infrared imagery from the GOES East weather satellite depicted a very disorganized Cristobal on Thursday morning. (Tropical Tidbits)

Torrential rains were continuing in Mexico early Thursday, with totals likely to close in on three feet by the end of the week in some areas. Thereafter, Cristobal will begin whirling northward toward the Gulf Coast.

“There is a risk of tropical storm force winds this weekend from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle and a risk of dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to the Florida Big Bend,” the National Hurricane Center wrote Thursday. “These hazards, along with heavy rainfall, will arrive well in advance of and extend well east of Cristobal’s center. Tropical storm and storm surge watches could be issued tonight or Friday.”

Flood threat inching toward southern U.S.

Cristobal will slowly gain strength over the Gulf of Mexico on Friday and Saturday, with virtually all data indicating a northerly track is likely. Conditions will begin to deteriorate along the Gulf Coast, most likely between eastern Texas and coastal Alabama, beginning Sunday, with the National Hurricane Center forecasting a landfall in Louisiana late Sunday night into early Monday.

It’s worth mentioning that Cristobal is unlikely to attain hurricane status — the National Hurricane Center’s predictions call for an intensity of roughly 60 mph upon landfall. And that number denotes only the winds found within Cristobal’s narrow core, with winds slackening quickly outside the center.

Of greater concern to the United States will be heavy rainfall associated with Cristobal’s deep tropical connection. Already, a flood watch is up for coastal Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana, including Greater New Orleans, through Tuesday. Here Cristobal’s arrival may spell the development of downpours with 2 to 4 inch-per-hour rainfall rates.



Rainfall forecast from the National Weather Service through Tuesday. (PivotalWeather)

Rainfall totals where Cristobal makes landfall could range between 5 and 8 inches, with locally higher amounts likely. The heaviest rains are expected near and just to the east of where the center makes landfall. Along the coast, it’s in this same area where storm surge, the storm-driven rise in ocean water above normally dry land, could lead to flooding and inundation.

Embedded severe thunderstorms, including an isolated tornado, can’t be ruled out — embedded within the storm’s bands, though specific details are highly uncertain at a time when even the cyclone’s strength and path is hazy.

Where heavy downpours could spread inland

One item of note is that the broader-scale weather pattern over the central and eastern United States favors Cristobal’s moisture to spread north, interacting with a cold front over the central U.S. to bring downpours as far north as Ohio or the Great Lakes. Under the right conditions, it’s not out of the question a few areas that far north pick up two inches or more of rain early to mid next week, the cold front focusing Cristobal’s remnant moisture.

That forecast will be fine-tuned in the days ahead.

Cristobal’s unusual history

The early-season cyclone hasn’t played by the rule book, its week-long performance to date already a string of meteorological oddities. After forming as Tropical Storm Amanda in the east Pacific last weekend, the intrepid cyclone crossed Central America, triggering deadly flooding and mudslides in the process. Emerging over the Atlantic, it earned a new name — Cristobal. Then it made a nearly 360-degree turn, looping north, then west, and eventually southeast.

And now, it continues its stall — languishing over the southern portions of the Mexican state of Tabasco. Removed from its mild marine fuel source, it dwindled into a tropical depression Thursday morning, losing some of its structure and succumbing — temporarily — to the effects of remaining over land.

The European model simulates rainfall, in millimeters, through late Sunday. (WeatherBell)

On satellite imagery, Cristobal appeared very disorganized and ragged Thursday morning. But Cristobal has more tricks up its sleeve, its third act slated to feature an approach to the Lower 48. Cristobal’s remnant circulation will exit Mexico and egress into the Gulf of Mexico once again Friday, gradually regaining strength and probably reaching tropical storm intensity.

The atmosphere should cooperate, favorable upper-level winds conspiring with toasty sea surface temperatures to encourage Cristobal’s growth. Meanwhile, the cyclone is anchored beneath a large area of counterclockwise-swirling upper-level winds known as a Central American Gyre. That additional spin will constructively assist with the reorganization of Cristobal; it was that same broad circulation around which Cristobal first orbited, explaining its odd loop that caused a 270-degree turn into the Yucatán Peninsula.



Vehicles swept away and damaged during floods caused by Tropical Storm Cristobal in Panchimalco, El Salvador, on Wednesday. (Marvin Recinos/AFP/Getty Images)

The gyre is also responsible for a moist southwest flow that will dump an additional 10 to 15 inches of rainfall in the mountains of southern Chiapas, Mexico, as well as in western Guatemala and extreme northwestern El Salvador.

When Cristobal formed Tuesday, it marked the earliest third named storm of any hurricane season on record. There is growing evidence to support a trend toward tropical cyclones developing earlier in the season as warming waters, heated by human-induced climate change, ripen the seas for development.

The 2020 hurricane season is likely to be a busy one anyway, with a number of research groups and NOAA all predicting an active to hyperactive year in the Atlantic.

On Thursday morning, the hurricane research group at Colorado State University increased its earlier forecast for the number of Atlantic storms, issued in April, from 16 to 19 (including the three storms which have already formed).