

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: The heat will have you stewing and thunderstorms will be brewing.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny with likely late day storms. Highs: 87-91

Partly sunny with likely late day storms. Highs: 87-91 Tonight: Storms diminish. Stray shower overnight? Lows: 64-70

Storms diminish. Stray shower overnight? Lows: 64-70 Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with late day storm chance. Highs: 86-90

Forecast in detail

Very warm and humid weather could fuel afternoon or evening storms the next few days but we’re unlikely to see anything as severe as Philadelphia did Wednesday. Highs near 90 could last through Saturday but much less humid and rain-free weather is back Sunday and Monday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.



Capital Weather Gang Storm level threat 1

Today (Thursday): A stray shower can’t be ruled out in the early morning but anything that forms should quickly fade away. Much of the day is partly sunny with moderate humidity (dew points mainly mid-to-upper 60s) with light winds from the southwest. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s help to percolate clouds as the afternoon progresses with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely (60 percent chance) by late day, especially after 5 p.m. A few could be potent enough to produce strong wind gusts in addition to heavy rain and lightning. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Thunderstorms are likely to taper off by an hour or two after sunset but a few showers could linger well into the night. Winds are nearly calm once the thunderstorms die down. Lows are mainly in the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds are plentiful and even a shower or two are possible to start the day but should quickly diminish. If the clouds diminish quickly enough and thunderstorms do not surge back into the area too rapidly in the afternoon some spots will reach 90 for a third day. Most areas hover in the upper 80s with moderate humidity to keep the summer theme going. Winds are light from the southwest except in isolated storms (30 percent chance) late day. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Thunderstorms again linger in the evening but quickly diminish by dark. Hopefully skies clear up enough to allow a view of the Strawberry Full Moon. Lows only fall to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium



Cumulonimbus clouds over the District as seen from Arlington Wednesday. (John Sonderman/Flickr)

A look ahead

A cold front gradually sinks into the area on Saturday. A few showers/thunderstorms are still possible (40 percent chance) given the slow drop off in humidity levels and highs still likely to reach the upper 80s. Skies clear in the evening and overnight lows drop off to the upper 50s to lower 60s (mid-60s in the city). Confidence: Medium

Sunday/Monday are much improved for outdoor exercising with mostly sunny skies and noticeably lower humidity. Highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s while overnight lows cool into the refreshing 50s. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.