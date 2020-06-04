

* Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. *

Very warm and humid air over the Mid-Atlantic combined with an area of disturbed weather approaching the region will likely trigger scattered strong to severe thunderstorms in the Washington and Baltimore regions late Thursday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. The most likely window for storms in the immediate Washington and Baltimore areas is between 5 and 9 p.m. but they may be hit or miss.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for intense storms, but not guaranteed. Stay alert.



(National Weather Service)

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your location, it means a severe storm has been detected, and you should seek shelter indoors.

“Scattered damaging winds will be the main threat, but isolated severe hail is possible as well, especially this afternoon,” the Weather Service wrote in its watch statement.

Storm risk at a glance

Storm timeline: Storms are likely to develop along the Interstate 81 corridor by around 4 p.m. and may progress into Washington’s western suburbs between 5 and 8 p.m. Near and east of the Interstate 95 corridor, storms are most likely between 6 and 9 p.m., leaning toward the latter half of that window.

Storms are likely to develop along the Interstate 81 corridor by around 4 p.m. and may progress into Washington’s western suburbs between 5 and 8 p.m. Near and east of the Interstate 95 corridor, storms are most likely between 6 and 9 p.m., leaning toward the latter half of that window. Storm hazards: In addition to heavy downpours and lightning, strong to damaging winds up to 65 mph are the main concern. A few storms could also produce some large hail.

In addition to heavy downpours and lightning, strong to damaging winds up to 65 mph are the main concern. A few storms could also produce some large hail. Areas affected: Much of northern Virginia, central Maryland and southern Pennsylvania are included in the watch area. Some models indicate areas north and northwest of the District have the best chance of seeing intense storms.

Discussion

The air mass in place today is typical of summertime, with strong solar heating and abundant low level moisture. By late afternoon, the air mass will have destabilized sufficiently for convective storm cells to initiate over higher terrain to our west…then get blown eastward over the DC-Baltimore metro region.

The air mass will more strongly destabilize than Wednesday, and there are no elevated “inversion” (warm, dry) layers that can impede the rapid upward growth of convective clouds. One of those layers led to widespread suppression of convective clouds here, yesterday afternoon.

The amount of available convective energy (buoyancy) this afternoon will likely exceed 2000 J/km which is moderate for the Mid-Atlantic in summer. Anything over 1000 can mean general thunderstorms. When we get into the 2000-3000 range, we anticipate some isolated, strong to severe storms. As a point of reference, the June 2012 derecho had values that exceeded 5000!

Also, wind shear – the increase in wind strength with altitude – will help convective cells become stronger, more long-lived and band together into small clusters. It’s not strong enough shear to produce rotating thunderstorms (called supercells) but enough to push a few storms into vigorous territory.

An approaching disturbance in the upper atmosphere, moving out of Ohio, will help organize the formation of storms today.

The drop in temperature with altitude is particularly large just above the surface this afternoon (called lapse rate), and this is a setup that can lead to strong wind gusts. The threat of locally damaging winds is likely the greatest severe weather concern later this afternoon and evening – what is termed a “wet microburst”.

Small hail, perhaps approaching golf ball size, cannot be completely ruled out – nor can briefly torrential rain.

Storm cells, as shown in the simulated radar projection below, will clump into clusters, but severe weather will still likely be hit or miss.