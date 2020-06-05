

5/10: Steamy and somewhat stormy... again. Less chance they’re severe, but downpours may bring localized flooding. There’s plenty of (muggy feeling) moisture in the air!

Express forecast

Today: Showers and storms. Muggy. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

Showers and storms. Muggy. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90. Tonight: Showers and storms ending. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70.

Showers and storms ending. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70. Tomorrow: Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: Mid-80s to around 90.

Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: Mid-80s to around 90. Sunday: Sunny and comfortable. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

Forecast in detail

Showers and storms remain in the forecast through tomorrow, but their intensity and likelihood tend to wane with time. Behind the next cold front, which is helping deliver the muggy and stormy times ahead of it, the air dehumidifies. That’s all starting late tomorrow!

Today (Friday): It’s another muggy one, with dew points nearing 70 degrees by day’s end. High temperatures hit the mid-80s to near 90 degrees, with the highest chance of storms popping early afternoon and beyond. Morning sunshine, in between a shower or two, is hazy and milky like yesterday.

Storms are less likely to produce severe winds or hail, but their downpours could produce some flooding. Remember to “turn around, don’t drown” if encountering a water-covered path. Afternoon south-southwesterly winds blow around 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Thunderstorms with a few downpours may continue through a chunk of the evening. Perhaps even a couple into the early morning hours? If up late, as skies clear a bit, look for the full moon. Low temperatures fall to around the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): A cold front gradually sinks into the area, and it may touch off a few more showers and storms in the midday to early afternoon. Nothing too heavy, long-lasting, or widespread as it appears now, but make sure if “thunder roars, head indoors.” Humidity drops as the afternoon wears on, and it’s virtually comfortable by day’s end. High temperatures still take advantage of fairly sunny skies, hitting the mid-80s to around 90 degrees. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies try to clear and northwesterly breezes slowly calm a bit. A slight chance of a shower or quick storm is possible as a final disturbance moves through, but chances are low since we’re behind the front. Temperatures bottom out in the mid-60s downtown, with upper 50s likely outside of urban centers and away from larger bodies of water. Confidence: Low-Medium



Blue skies and clouds over the Potomac on Thursday. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

A look ahead

Sunday: Fantastic! The gem of the weekend. Sunny, rain-free, and dry air. How comfortable? Dew points may sink below 50 degrees—that’s very refreshing! High temperatures respond a bit more to the strongest sun of the year than the northwesterly breezes, topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Winds diminish fairly quickly after sunset, and only a few clouds pop up at times. Temperatures should fall into the 50s for most of the region, except urban centers, which hover around 60 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Keep that sunscreen handy for any outdoor exercise breaks Monday and Tuesday, as skies may stay mostly clear. Comfortable (un-muggy) June warmth continues as well, with high temperatures in the 80s. Perhaps low to mid-80s Monday, and mid- to upper 80s on Tuesday. Confidence: Medium

