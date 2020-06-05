

Animation of lightning from storms Thursday night captured by NOAA's GOES16 Geostationary Lightning Mapper. (NOAA)

Several rounds of intense thunderstorms charged through the D.C. area Thursday night into early Friday unleashing frequent lightning that hurt two National Guardsmen and struck the Washington Monument.

The guardsmen were struck just after midnight just within the Lafayette Park perimeter near the intersection of 17th St. and Pennsylvania Ave. They were taken to a hospital with serious injuries believed to be life-threatening.

“Both were conscious and alert with no visible signs of burns,” said Doug Buchanan, chief communications officer for the D.C. fire department. “It was clearly an indirect strike, presumably to a tree that was nearby.”

Shortly after midnight, #DCsBravest received a call for a report of 2 military personnel suffering the effects of a nearby lighting strike within the Lafayette Park perimeter. Both were transported with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/JvwRIHk74k — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) June 5, 2020

The guardsman were providing security for “Justice For George Floyd” protests.

Storms first swept through the Washington region between 7 and 9 p.m., gaining strength as they traversed the Interstate 66 corridor. The National Weather Service issued numerous severe thunderstorm warnings as the storms developed.

The storms reached the District just before 8 p.m. While many sought shelter, some protesters in Lafayette Square endured the storms, chanting “we are not leaving” in the midst of the deluge and crackling thunder, tweeted The Washington Post’s Samantha Schmidt.

“We’re not leaving!” protestors chant. At least a hundred people are still standing in front of the Lafayette Square fence as thunder crackles above. pic.twitter.com/rqUvSSw2Jb — Samantha Schmidt (@schmidtsam7) June 5, 2020

The storm’s frequent lightning intercepted the tip of the Washington Monument, which was captured in viral footage from television affiliate WUSA9, viewed more than 6 million times:

The lightning in the footage was sensed by a national lightning detection network operated by Vaisala, a Finland-based company.

“We were able to detect multiple cloud to ground strokes within about a kilometer of the monument, including the two that actually appeared to hit the monument,” said Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist for the company.

The Washington Monument, being the tallest structure in the District, is routinely struck by lightning.

“The Washington Monument gets struck multiple times every year," wrote Capital Weather Gang photographer Kevin Ambrose in an email. “But it’s not a common occurrence with every thunderstorm. In the dozens of thunderstorms I’ve photographed in D.C. over the past 15 years, I’ve only witnessed a direct strike one time. There are many near misses, which I find particularly fascinating because it shows lightning doesn’t always strike the tallest object.”

Here’s a series of ten lightning photos from four thunderstorms that I photographed over the past 13 years. I love the different sky colors and shapes of the bolts. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/RRp5dPjRPZ — Kevin Ambrose (@dcstormchaser) May 29, 2020

Around the time storms were passing through the District, lightning struck a home in North Potomac, Md., igniting a fire and causing “severe damage” according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures earlier in the afternoon had swelled past 90 degrees, helping to fuel the evening storms. “It was a very unstable airmass,” said Jeff Halverson, Capital Weather Gang’s severe weather expert. “There was a lot of buoyant energy in the middle levels of the atmosphere that helped to generate the lightning.”

The storms also contained pockets of damaging winds which brought down trees in Fairfax County, Arlington, and the District. The D.C. fire department tweeted that it responded to several calls for wires and trees down due to the storm.

After the initial round of storms, additional cloud bursts continued past midnight, when the guardsmen were injured. The Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for much of the region and then a flood warning between Manassas and the District, as repeated storms unloaded 1 to 3 inches of rain. Dulles Airport picked up 1.47 inches.



Radar-estimated rainfall on Thursday night into Friday morning. (National Weather Service)

The swath of heavy rain extend northeast toward Annapolis and Baltimore. Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport set a rainfall record for the date Thursday, with 2.18 inches falling, topping the previous record of 1.26 inches from 1891 (set in downtown Baltimore).

In Maryland, US-1 was closed in both directions in College Park due to high water just after 1 a.m. Friday while, in Virginia, Difficult Run at Wolf Trap reached minor flood stage early Friday morning.



Map of storm reports logged by the National Weather Service Thursday night into early Friday morning. Tree icons indicate wind damage, green icons with waves are flood reports, the lightning bolt icon indicates a strike. (Iowa Mesonet)

Storms with lightning and heavy rain predicted Friday afternoon and evening

As the rain from Thursday night and early Friday morning soaked the soil in many areas, the Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of the region on Friday from noon through the evening as additional heavy showers and storms are predicted. “Some areas could receive an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain, which could result in flash flooding,” the watch states.

The storms Friday are also likely to produce more lightning. According to the Weather Service, lightning strikes in the U.S. about 25 million times a year and kills 20 or more people and injures hundreds. In 2020, two lightning deaths have been reported so far.

If thunder is audible, it means lightning it present in the vicinity. “When thunder roars, go indoors,” the Weather Service cautions. Even after a storm departs, lightning can still strike for some time after. It is safest to stay sheltered until 30 minutes after you hear the last rumble of thunder.

Below, find more photos of the lightning from Thursday night’s storms...

This lightning bolt struck ground within 300 yards of my camera this evening. The thunder was instantaneous and explosive. I was photographing from inside the parking garage at Fairfax Towne Center. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/opDl1XW6jA — Kevin Ambrose (@dcstormchaser) June 5, 2020

Severe weather pounds the region this evening @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/QCj9QjnJgo — Chris Duncan (@CTDPIX) June 5, 2020

Lightning pushes protestors to evacuate the Lincoln Memorial this evening at the @NationalMallNPS @capitalweather #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/4Jmrd55qkU — Angela Pan (@abpanphoto) June 5, 2020

Clarence Williams contributed to reporting.