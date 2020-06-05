

* Flash flood watch until midnight *

Updates

5:15 p.m. — Heavy storms in Montgomery County, additional storms building to the southwest, eyeing immediate area between 6 and 9 p.m.

Radar shows storms with heavy rain and lightning in central and northern Montgomery County, generally from Rockville north, and western Howard County, drifting east-northeastward. This activity will generally pass north of the Beltway.

However, additional storms are building to the west and southwest of Fairfax County. This activity is all pointed at the immediate and southern parts of the D.C. area, developing between 6 and 9 p.m. from west to east. It’s not out of the question more widely scattered showers/storms arrive ahead of the main activity prior, especially due west of the Beltway.

Storms so far have not been severe, but they’ve been generally slow-moving which presents a flooding threat where the heaviest activity occurs. Rainfall rates in northern Montgomery County have reached one to two inches per hour.

Detailed forecast (issued at 5 p.m.)

It seems we’re falling into that summer pattern of the daily storm chances to go along with high humidity and some storms. Highs in the mid-80s to near 90 felt even worse with dew points near 70. That’s soup. It’s a big reason for the heavy rain chances into the evening.

Through Tonight: Showers and storms remain a risk into the evening, and we could see some rain last into the overnight. The main heavy rain threat is early, with intensity tapering over time. It’s also possible we don’t see too much in the way of heavy rain locally, with the worst staying west. As skies turn increasingly clear, lows settle to the mid-60s and around 70. Winds are light and variable, which may aid some fog development.

Thursday evening storms rolling into Courthouse, Arlington. (Brian Moulton/Flickr)

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s partly to mostly sunny in the morning, with clouds bubbling into the midday. A front passes relatively early, but we could see some showers and storms fire up in the early-to-mid-afternoon. The best chances are south and east of the District. Highs are up near 90 once again. Winds turn to the northwest during the afternoon, which helps humidity drop.

Sunday: We’ve had a lot of nice Sundays this year and this one fits in well. Sunny skies meet up with low humidity and a pleasant northwest breeze. Highs are in the mid-70s to near 80.

Pollen update: The last 24-hour pollen count was washed out by rain.

