

The European model simulates Cristobal's wind field as it makes landfall on Sunday night, June 7. Note how narrow of an area the strongest winds affect. Surge and freshwater flooding will be more wide-reaching. (WeatherBell)

The United States is eyeing the second landfall of a tropical cyclone of this young hurricane season, as Tropical Depression Cristobal spins northward from the Bay of Campeche. After a dizzying dance that brought it inland over Mexico, dumping feet of rains across Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala, Cristobal has its sights set on the U.S. Gulf Coast, where heavy rain and flooding, gusty winds and a few pockets of storm surge flooding are likely late this weekend.

Tropical storm and storm surge watches were issued late Friday morning in anticipation of the system’s arrival stateside. Tropical storm watches span from Intracoastal City, La. to the Alabama-Florida border. That’s where the greatest odds of encountering tropical storm conditions, with sustained winds of greater than 39 mph, exist.

East of the storm’s center, surge flooding will be an issue. A storm surge watch is posted for a large real estate, from Grand Isle, La. to Ocean Springs, Miss., as well as in Florida between Indian Pass and Arepika. This includes Tampa Bay, Fort Myers and Pensacola, Fla. and Mobile, Miss.

Despite meager winds and a ragged structure, prolific rainfall and flooding have been a staple of Cristobal’s onslaught on Central America. Rain totals up to 35 inches were expected in Mexico, particularly in Chiapas, while more than two dozen were killed in El Salvador by flash flooding and devastating mudslides.

By Friday night, Cristobal — the earliest third-named storm on record in the Atlantic — will reemerge over the anomalously warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, an elixir of life for the once-tepid system. The National Hurricane Center is anticipating Cristobal will restrengthen to tropical storm level as it approaches the Louisiana coastline Sunday into Monday.

Heavy rain and significant flood threat



Rainfall forecast associated with Cristobal by the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center. (NWS/WPC)

Flash flood watches have already been hoisted for much of Louisiana, including eastern Acadiana, the Florida Parishes, Baton Rouge and Greater New Orleans. Those areas stand the greatest risk of seeing excessive rainfall as Cristobal’s tropical downpours arrive beginning late Saturday into Sunday, with rainfall rates of two to four inches per hour possible in the heaviest bands. Storm totals of three to six inches are likely, with some eight-inch amounts.

The Hurricane Center is forecasting rainfall totals through Wednesday morning of four to eight inches, with local amounts of a foot, for parts of the eastern and central Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley.

“Isolated significant river flooding is possible along the central Gulf Coast,” the NHC states. Farther north, across the mid-Mississippi Valley, rainfall totals look to be lower, on the order of two to four inches, with locally higher amounts. “Rises along smaller-order streams are possible across the Mid-Mississippi Valley,” NHC states. “This degree of rainfall is expected to lead to flash flooding.”



A man checks his corn crop plantation in Villahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico, on Thursday. (Jamie Avalos/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock) (Jaime Avalos/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Moderate to heavy rainfall could extend into coastal Alabama and the Florida Panhandle as well. Cristobal is unlikely to be a particularly formidable system from a wind perspective, but its wind field will be broad, which means it will impact a greater area.

Because of this broad structure, the Hurricane Center is emphasizing the importance of not focusing solely on where the storm’s exact center tracks, as “the strongest winds, highest storm surge, and heaviest rains could be well removed from the center of circulation.” There is a growing probability of significant rainfall making it as far north as the Great Lakes or Upper Midwest.

Much of the rain would be beneficial to a drought-stricken Florida. The Sunshine State saw its driest March on record, and despite recent extreme rainfall in the Miami area, the Big Bend and Panhandle are still dealing with dry conditions.



Some models such as the German ICON are indicating the potential for heavy rainfall to make it as far north as the Great Lakes along an approaching cold front. (WeatherBell)

Wind and surge



The National Hurricane Center's forecast for Cristobal compiled Friday morning. (NOAA/NHC)

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Cristobal to maintain tropical storm strength as it makes landfall in the United States on Sunday night, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. However, forecasts of storm intensity are not as reliable as those of storm track, particularly at this time, so it’s possible it could be more intense or even slightly weaker.

“There is a risk of tropical storm force winds this weekend from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle and a risk of dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to the Florida Big Bend,” the NHC wrote.

Here are the 10 am CDT Friday, June 5 Key Messages for Tropical Depression #Cristobal. Tropical storm force winds and dangerous storm surge could begin along the northern Gulf coast early Sunday.

However, a wide wind field can impact storm surge prospects. The storm surge is the storm-driven rise in water above normally dry land.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and tides will cause water levels to potentially reach the following heights above ground if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

Aripeka to Marco Island including Tampa Bay: 1-3 feet

Grand Isle to Ocean Springs including Lake Borgne: 2-4 feet

Indian Pass to Aripeka: 2-4 feet

Ocean Springs to Indian Pass including Mobile Bay and Pensacola Bay: 1-3 feet

Surge may be most pronounced within about 100 miles east of Cristobal’s center, though elevated water levels are likely all the way down the Florida peninsula beginning early Sunday and lasting several tide cycles through Monday.

Historically, it is water, not wind, that is the greatest killer in tropical cyclones’ arsenal, including both storm surge flooding and heavy inland rains.

Severe weather risks



Cristobal as seen from the GOES East satellite Friday morning. (RAMMB/CIRA)

Because Cristobal’s structure will likely be more irregular — a comma-shaped storm rather than one resembling a doughnut-like spiral of rain and wind — the bulk of the greatest impacts from severe weather associated with thunderstorms will be to the east of the center. That’s where a few feeder bands of downpours could arc outward from Cristobal’s center.

Due to the presence of wind shear — or a change of wind speed and direction with height — generated by Cristobal’s landfall, a few of the downpours embedded within those bands may take on some rotation. That could result in a few tornadoes or landfalling waterspouts, especially from the Nature Coast of Florida westward.