

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Late-day may make up for it, but too hot and humid for my taste.

Express forecast

Today: Partly cloudy. Afternoon storms? Highs: Around 90.

Partly cloudy. Afternoon storms? Highs: Around 90. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s. Tomorrow: Partly sunny to mostly clear. Highs: Near 80.

Forecast in detail

We’re winding up our first real hot and humid week of the year. While we are pros at both, the start of the season is always a little tough to stomach. It’s another hot one today, at least until the front passes in the afternoon. That front may deliver some rain and storms as it does. Afterward, pretty nice for a few days.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): There’s a good deal of sunshine today as a cold front nears and passes the region. By early afternoon, some showers or storms may be forming and shifting southeast. It doesn’t seem like too big a deal around here, but a storm could become locally intense and drop some heavy rain. Winds are out of the southwest until the front passes. They blow around 10 mph, with higher gusts, and increasing some behind the front. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rain is moving away and drier air is moving in. Skies should generally be mostly clear, but maybe a few more clouds are around early. Low temperatures settle to the upper 50s in the cooler spots north and west, to the mid-60s in the city. Be sure to check out the Strawberry Moon! Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): Skies are mostly sunny and humidity is down as we get further away from the cold front that passes today. Highs are within a few degrees of 80, with spots north and west favoring the 70s.. Winds blow out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s a tranquil and pleasant evening, which turns into a lovely overnight. Lows range from the mid-50s to near 60. Winds are light from the north. Confidence: Medium-High



A mural painted on a boarded up restaurant along 14th Street NW. (Rex Block/Flickr) (ekkidee/Flickr)

A look ahead

There’s not a whole lot of change into Monday. That’s good news if you like great weather, as it’s going to be another winner featuring tons of sun. Highs again end up within a few degrees of 80. Humidity is also low. Confidence: Medium

Warmth and humidity may nudge up slightly by Tuesday. It’s all pretty close to normal for early June, though. Really, not too bad. Skies are partly sunny as highs head for 80 or into the low 80s. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.