Today was the last 90-degree day for at least the near future as temperatures will tumble overnight behind a cold front that moved through in the afternoon. Behind the front, the weather will be quite nice Sunday.

Through tonight: Isolated showers should clear the area by early evening. Temperatures will fall off rather steadily under mostly clear skies overnight. A refreshing feel for sure with no humidity and lows around 60 degrees.

Tomorrow (Sunday): A real winner tomorrow. Skies will be sunny for the duration and the air mass will remain quite comfortable with a refreshing northwest wind at 5-10 mph. High temperatures should end up right around 80 degrees. Clear, cool and comfortable tomorrow night with lows in the upper 50s.

