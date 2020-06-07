

The U.S. Capitol Building on a hot and humid one yesterday in D.C. (George Jiang via Flickr)

9/10: Sunny, warm (but not too hot), and lower humidity is to be welcomed in June around here.

Express forecast

Today: Sunny and less humid. Highs: Low 80s.

Forecast in detail

You’ll notice the lower humidity when you step outside today. In the wake of a cold front, drier and somewhat cooler air settles in today and tomorrow, making for a pair of warm nice days. Temperatures trend higher Tuesday with 90 degrees back in play again, and then the humidity makes a comeback on Wednesday with storm chances not too far behind.

Today (Sunday): With high pressure nosing its way into the region, we stay sunny and warm, but we’re much less humid. So that’s nice. There’s nary a cloud in the sky as dew points fall off through the 50s and even into the 40s. The drier air makes for a much more comfortable day, with morning readings rising through the 60s into the 70s, and afternoon highs in the low 80s. A gentle breeze from the north comes in at around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: You may be able to give the A/C a break later this evening and overnight and open up those windows! Clear and comfortable is the operative phrase with lows falling to the upper 50s to low 60s and a light wind from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Rinse and repeat! We get another winner as high pressure maintains control for one more day. It’s another day with sunny skies, low humidity, highs in the low 80s, and a light wind from the north. Not a bad way to start the work week. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Change is in the wind, literally. Winds shift to come out of the south as high pressure shifts offshore. That means our mini-stretch of cooler, less humid conditions is about to come to an end. It’s still nice overnight though, with mostly clear skies and lows again in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

We heat back up again on Tuesday as light winds from the south push the humidity a bit higher, although it’s still a relatively comfortable heat for summertime in D.C. Skies should stay mostly sunny as highs head for the mid-80s to near 90. Clouds may be on the increase Tuesday night with light winds from the south and lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Strengthening southerly flow on Wednesday brings the humidity back up to levels approaching “sticky.” Some cloudiness is likely to build in the heat of the afternoon as highs head to around 90 degrees. Watch to the west toward evening as a few showers and storms may begin to approach the region. Confidence: Medium