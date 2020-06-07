

It’s hard to offer up any complaints about the weather around the region today, especially when folks along the Gulf Coast are dealing with Tropical Storm Cristobal. But if you are a perfectionist and you’ve decided that today contained a few too many clouds, never fear. With high pressure centered over the area, Monday will be even nicer.

Through tonight: It should stay quite pleasant this evening, with temperatures slowly falling through the 70s before midnight. Skies become mostly clear overnight, allowing the temperature to drop into the upper 50s in most locations and 60 in the city. Winds will be light out of the north.

Tomorrow (Monday): The pleasant weather continues Monday, with sunny conditions, warm temperatures and low humidity. Highs will be similar to today’s, topping out in the low 80s with a light breeze from the north. Clear, calm and not quite as cool tomorrow night, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s.

