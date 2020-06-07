

Visualization of wind field of Tropical Storm Cristobal on Sunday. (earth.nullschool.net)

Tropical Storm Cristobal was nearing landfall along the Louisiana Gulf Coast on Sunday, producing torrential rainfall, inland and coastal flooding, and a tornado threat in several Gulf Coast states.

Tropical storm warnings stretched from the coast of central Louisiana to the western Florida panhandle, while storm surge warnings covered the southeast Louisiana coastline to near Biloxi, Miss. The storm surge is the storm-driven rise in water above normally dry land.

Coastal flooding from the surge and inland flooding from heavy rain were predicted to be the most widespread and serious storm hazard and were affecting numerous locations from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle Sunday morning. Up to a foot of rain was possible in sections of southeast Louisiana, including New Orleans, and southern Mississippi.

At 11 a.m. Eastern time Sunday, the storm, packing peak winds of 50 mph, was positioned about 90 miles due south of New Orleans, moving north at 12 mph. Landfall was likely to occur Sunday afternoon or evening.

While the Gulf Coast was the zone of greatest concern for storm impacts Sunday, Cristobal is predicted to be drawn northward through Arkansas on Monday and then into Missouri, Illinois, and the Great Lakes on Tuesday, and ultimately into Canada by Wednesday, intensifying some as it merges with a mid-latitude storm system.

“[H]eavy rain will move up the Lower and Mid Mississippi Valley Monday into Tuesday, then across the Upper Mississippi Valley and Northern Plains Tuesday and Tuesday night. Flash flooding, and new and renewed significant river flooding is possible, especially where heavier rainfall occurs over portions of the Gulf Coast through the Mississippi Valley,” the National Hurricane Center wrote.

The National Weather Service forecast office in La Crosse, Wis., tweeted that Cristobal’s remnants could track farther west across Wisconsin than any other post-tropical system on record.

Rainfall



Three-day forecast rainfall related to Tropical Storm Cristobal. (National Weather Service)

The Hurricane Center was predicting widespread rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches in southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, with isolated amounts of up to a foot. This zone, under a “high risk” of flash flooding, includes New Orleans.

The National Weather Service office serving southeast Louisiana wrote “extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues” and that “rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks.”

Low-lying and poor drainage #flooding has already begun in parts of southern Louisiana.#Cristobal continues to inch closer and closer to the U.S. Gulf Coast. Stick with us here @WeatherNation all day long#LAwx #tropics pic.twitter.com/L6wxLS3Pqt — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) June 7, 2020

Numerous flood warnings were in effect for area rivers.

The Weather Service issued a special statement Sunday morning cautioning that rainfall rates across the central Gulf Coast could reach 1.5 to 2 inches per hour. “Some instances of flash flooding will become increasingly likely today,” it wrote.

After exiting coastal areas, widespread amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with some higher totals, are predicted along the storm’s path as it lifts north through the Mississippi Valley toward the Great Lakes with continued flooding risks.

A MODERATE risk is in effect in our Day 2 Excessive Rainfall Outlook. More details: https://t.co/FQU5sb4jjg pic.twitter.com/Y4jfmqPHY0 — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) June 7, 2020

Storm surge



Peak storm surge predicted for Tropical Storm Cristobal

The Hurricane Center was predicting the worst surge, up to 3 to 5 feet of water over normally dry land, near and just to the east of where Cristobal makes landfall. It included the zone from southeast Louisiana to coastal Mississippi, where it warned that high water could damage marinas and shoreline buildings, flood roads, and cause major beach erosion.

Because of its system of protective levees and flood walls, known as the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System, storm surge flooding was not expected in New Orleans. But a dangerous surge was predicted outside of it.

A tide gauge at Shell Beach in southeast Louisiana had already recorded a surge of 4.5 feet Sunday morning, prior to high tide, with water predicted to continue rising some.

Social media Sunday morning showed high water and areas of inundation from southeast Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

UPDATE: From Jefferson Parish Councilman Ricky Templet. He’s in Grand Isle. Roads are impassable. More ⁦@wdsu⁩ pic.twitter.com/lrdpKdjhBA — Travers Mackel (@TraversWDSU) June 7, 2020

Coastal flooding due to surge was a possibility over a large area far from the storm center, as far southeast as coastal southwest Florida on Sunday, until the storm moves inland.

Tornado threat

Tropical weather systems making landfall often spawn tornadoes, and some were predicted from Cristobal as it comes ashore. A tornado watch was in effect for coastal Alabama and Mississippi through 6 p.m. (5 p.m. central) Sunday for the “threat of a couple of tornadoes with mini supercells.”

Social media showed photos of a waterspout, a tornado over water, just off the coast of Gulf Shores, Ala., on Sunday morning:

Gulf Shores waterspout… this video from Carlee Wright pic.twitter.com/1Qg9udTvzi — James Spann (@spann) June 7, 2020

Storm history

Before entering the gulf, the storm pinwheeled for days in Central America, unloading feet of rainfall in some areas. Ocotepec, a city in Mexico, picked up a measured 26.9 inches between May 31 and June 4 — the bulk of which fell between June 2 and June 4. On June 5, the community probably saw another two to three inches.

Xpujil, a town in Mexico, recorded 23.5 inches during the same period, while Hopelchén saw 23.1 inches.

It’s likely that some more remote areas received as much as 30 to 35 inches of rainfall. Potent flooding and mudslides struck El Salvador, where at least 27 died, while excessive rains resulted in multiple fatalities in Guatemala.

On June 2, the storm set a record as the earliest third-named tropical storm or hurricane in any Atlantic hurricane season to date.

When it comes ashore, it will become the second earliest landfalling tropical storm on record in Louisiana.

Matthew Cappucci contributed to this report.