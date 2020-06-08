

The National Weather Service's forecast for how much rain will probably fall from Cristobal's remnants. (Pivotal Weather)

Tropical Storm Cristobal slammed into the Louisiana coast near Grand Isle on Sunday, bringing flooding rain, coastal inundation and strong winds all along the northern Gulf Coast. The storm’s impacts have shifted inland, where Cristobal could cause serious flooding as its tropical remnants swirl up the Mississippi River Valley. Heavy rainfall and pockets of flooding will probably accompany the system all the way to Canada.

[Tropical Storm Cristobal hits Louisiana, bringing flooding to the bayou]

Flash flood watches stretch more than 1,000 miles, from the Florida Panhandle to central Wisconsin. The unusual system has the potential to become the nation’s farthest north and west tropical depression in more than two centuries of record-keeping. Cristobal could even merge with another, nontropical weather system and intensify over the Upper Midwest and into Canada, achieving subtropical storm strength late in the week as it clips the Hudson Bay.

Will #Christobal be the furthest north and west tropical or extra tropical cyclone since the before the 1800s?! Models and NHC track seem to think so. pic.twitter.com/5ep26tCjtZ — Tanner Verstegen (@VerstegenWX) June 6, 2020

The onslaught of hazardous weather comes barely a week into hurricane season in a year already teeming with activity. Cristobal marked the earliest third-named storm on record when it attained tropical storm status over the Bay of Campeche on June 2.

Where Cristobal is now



A storm surge covers U.S. 90 in Long Beach, Miss., on the Mississippi Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall Sunday. (Lukas Flippo/Sun Herald/AP)

Cristobal is no longer a tropical storm, with its winds slackening some as it moves inland, removed from its oceanic heat source. As of 11 a.m. Eastern on Monday, the center of the tropical depression was located over northeast Louisiana, with top sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving northwest at 15 mph.

But the National Hurricane Center warns that hazardous storm surge was ongoing across the Gulf Coast on Monday morning, with onshore flow as the system draws north maintaining that threat. Wind gusts over 40 mph are possible, as well, along the shorelines.

On Sunday, winds gusted to 57 mph in Bayou Bienvenue, La., while Gulfport, Miss., saw a gust of 60 mph. Ship Island, located offshore, measured a wind gust of 64 mph.

[NOAA predicts Atlantic hurricane season will be unusually active]

A storm surge of 6.2 feet was observed in Shell Beach, La. — a greater surge than experienced in Miami during the passage of Hurricane Irma in 2017. This was also higher than anticipated, as the Hurricane Center had called for a surge on the order of 2 to 5 feet. However, the storm slowed as it approached the coast, and the peak surge coincided with the timing of high tide.

4 to 5 feet of storm surge has inundated Waveland, MS and has resulted in submerged cars, houses and streets.



Check out this drone footage from our field correspondent moments ago#MSwx #Cristobal pic.twitter.com/YO2W3AqP2t — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) June 7, 2020

Water levels also ran 4.1 feet above normal in Pascagoula, Miss. A surge of 5.7 feet occurred in Bay St. Louis, Miss., as well; with water levels still elevated by about 2.2 feet above typical tide levels by midmorning Monday.

A storm surge of roughly 3 feet even was observed in Pensacola, Fla., while a surge of a foot and a half occurred in Tampa Bay, located more than 200 miles away from the storm center. The shape of the sea floor off the western Florida coast amplifies the threat of storm surge in Tampa in particular.

The surge flooded communities in southeastern Louisiana that are already disappearing into the Gulf, due to a combination of human interference with water flow along the Mississippi River, oil industry activities in the region and sea-level rise.

Sea-level rise due to human-caused climate change is also causing storm surge events to be more damaging in the Gulf Coast and other parts of the country, by giving water a higher baseline level.

Increasing heavy rain and flood threat

Timing on Cristobal's and Northern Plains cold front forecast rainfall, which are areal averages. Localized, isolated totals much higher could be dotted along that path (see text). The bottom right highlights what has fallen Sunday across the Central and Eastern Gulf Coast. pic.twitter.com/LD100idtSc — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) June 8, 2020

The most wide-reaching threats going forward are excessive rainfall and river flooding. A broad 6 to 8 inches of rain fell in southern Mississippi on Sunday, where a storm total of 7.33 inches accumulated at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport through midnight Sunday. A flash flood warning was issued Monday morning for parts of Mississippi and Alabama west of Mobile, where rainfall rates could exceed 1 to 2 inches per hour in tropical downpours.

Farther east, upward of a foot of rain was estimated to have fallen in north Florida — more than 400 miles east of the storm’s center. Such far-flung impacts underscore the importance of not focusing solely on middle of the storm’s track.

#Cristobal is an example that a storm's significant impacts aren't always near center--satellite-estimated precip has some of Cristobal's heaviest rainfall occurring ~400 miles east across northern Florida pic.twitter.com/nLhmheU6Yp — Maxar | WeatherDesk (@Maxar_Weather) June 8, 2020

The heaviest rains will continue to be found east of Cristobal’s center, since the system is ingesting dry air from the northwest on its backside. Although the storm’s center of circulation was located in Louisiana, the heaviest rains arced from Alabama to Mississippi and are moving into Arkansas as well.

Cristobal is slated to produce 1 to 3 inches of rain across the Ozark Plateau, Corn Belt and Upper Midwest through early Wednesday. Cities such as Little Rock, Ark.; Springfield, Mo.; Des Moines, and perhaps the Twin Cities are in line for a healthy drenching. In fact, a few pockets in eastern Minnesota or western Wisconsin may pick up as much as 4 inches as Cristobal’s remnant moisture interacts with an approaching cold front.

One of the most unusual aspects of Cristobal’s journey through the Central United States will be how long it retains many of its tropical characteristics. In fact, Cristobal looks to continue its acutely tropical footprint all the way up to the Great Lakes region as it gradually transitions into a more subtropical structure.



The high-resolution American model simulates Cristobal's passage northward. (Pivotal Weather)

By the time it enters Canada, Cristobal’s downpours may be deriving some of their energy from the jet stream. Its mid-level circulation may remain intact all the way through northern Ontario. This could act to enhance rainfall rates in these areas, because the storm will be transporting moisture from the Gulf of Mexico all the way northward.

Severe weather threat in South



Debris is strewn on the ground Sunday at Lake Margaret Village Apartments following a tornado that struck late Saturday, in Orlando (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/AP)

In addition to rainfall, there is also a severe weather risk east of the storm’s center from the Mississippi-Alabama border up into southwestern Tennessee and adjacent areas of northeast Arkansas. That’s where the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has outlined a level 2 out of 5 “slight risk” of severe weather over these regions, where a few tornadoes are possible. Cristobal’s circulation will produce a change of wind speed and direction with height, known as wind shear, that will encourage heavier thunderstorms in some of its spiral rain bands to rotate.

The risk, which includes Memphis, comes after multiple tornadoes affected Florida over the weekend. An EF1 tornado with 105 mph winds occurred in Orlando on Saturday, damaging 16 homes.

Andrew Freedman contributed to this report.