

Sunshine and flowers at 17th Street NW on Sunday. (angela n./Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

10/10: Refreshing morning, warm afternoon, sunshine, low humidity, breeze: It checks every box.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 80s. Tonight: Clear. Lows: 56 to 64.

Clear. Lows: 56 to 64. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Forecast in detail

It’s hard to top today’s weather, and it’s one to enjoy before we start to heat up. Heat and humidity gradually build through midweek, when temperatures eclipse 90. But a cold front passing on Thursday that may generate some showers will probably knock temperatures back into the 80s through the weekend.

Today (Monday): Many of us wake up to crisp 50s before sunshine lifts temperatures into the low 80s during the afternoon. Humidity is blissfully low, with dew points in the 40s. We’ll also have a gentle breeze at times, from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: A very nice June evening as we spend time in the 70s before sinking to 60 to 65 overnight and even into the mid- to upper 50s in our cooler locations. Skies are clear and winds are calm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The sun beats down and you’ll notice an uptick in humidity. It’s still not quite muggy, but the air will feel heavier than Monday (dew points into the low 60s). Highs are near 90 with light winds from the south in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and starting to turn muggy. Lows only range from 65 to 70 as dew points climb into the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday is the hottest, muggiest day of the week, with highs climbing above 90, but it feels like it’s 95 or higher factoring in the humidity. We probably stay rain-free, but there’s an outside chance of a late-day storm. Mostly cloudy and humid Wednesday night, with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

It’s still quite warm and humid Thursday, but a cool front coming through brings the chance of showers or perhaps a thunderstorm. It’s not an all-day rain, and highs are well into the 80s. Partial clearing Thursday night, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Assuming the front clears, Friday and Saturday should both be pretty decent days, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s and nighttime lows in the 60s. However, there’s an outside chance the front gets stuck nearby, keeping more clouds overhead and the chance of showers and storms in the forecast. Confidence: Medium

Another cold front is forecast to dip into the region from the north Saturday night into Sunday, and that could bring a brief bout of showers and storms. But it should still be mostly dry, with highs near 80 after lows near 60. Confidence: Medium

