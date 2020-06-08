

A sunny sky in Washington on Sunday. (angela n./Flickr)

Today’s weather is just about normal for this time of year, which works out to be pretty darn nice. High temperatures mainly reached the low 80s. The low humidity that went along with it only made it better. Unfortunately, the pleasantness is on its way out.

Through Tonight: We’ve got a great evening ahead and skies remain largely clear through the night. Near 60 to upper 60s should do it for lows. Winds are from the south around 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s partly to mostly sunny as the heat gets turned up. Southerly winds around 10 mph help pump some more moisture into the region, with dew points likely to cross the 60 degree mark, or enough to start to be annoyed by it. High temperatures rise to within a few degrees of 90.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is high at 33.87 grains per cubic meter of air. Tree pollen is moderate, mold spores are low/moderate, and weed pollen is low.

More 90s: Nice weather doesn’t tend to last long this time of year. Tomorrow could be our fourth day at or above 90. While it might seem like we’re piling them up quickly, we’re just about average. Through tomorrow, Washington can expect to see about four such days in our current climate.



High temperature forecast for Tuesday from the National Weather Service.

