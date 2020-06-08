

Keller Bell, left, and his mother Sheri Bell shelter from the rain under a tree and umbrellas as they wait for a bus in advance of Tropical Storm Cristobal in New Orleans on Sunday. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Did it rain where you were Sunday? It turns out that June 7 is, on average, the wettest day of the year across the Lower 48.

That’s according to Brian Brettschneider, an Alaska-based climatologist specializing in the visualization of weather trends and data. He looked at 30 years’ worth of data from thousands of stations across the United States. Adding them up across the board, the tendency is for the nation’s coast-to-coast rainfall to peak around June 7.

[After slamming Gulf Coast, Cristobal will drop heavy rain all the way north to Canada]

What’s so special about June 7?

On *average*, June 7th is the wettest day of the year in the Contiguous U.S. This is based on 1981-2010 normals. pic.twitter.com/OUSnGUAmWF — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) June 7, 2020

The June 7 date certainly doesn’t mean it’s the wettest day everywhere in the United States. It just means that, if you had a bucket the size and shape of the United States, it would on average collect the most water that day.

In fact, very few weather stations in the United States actually see a June 7 peak. For some places, June 7 is, on average, the driest date of the year.

Instead, the statistically-derived date largely speaks to how widespread precipitation is this time of year.

Thunderstorms play a major role



A heavy line of thunderstorms moves over the White House and the D.C. area Friday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

June is the time of year when hot and humid conditions stream north from the Gulf of Mexico. Summerlike air masses can make it all the way to the Canadian border, the juiced-up atmosphere spilling north across the Northeast, the Plains and the upper Midwest.

But though the surface is warming, upper-level temperatures can remain chilly while entrenched high-altitude cold gradually retreats toward Canada. That vertical temperature contrast contributes to the stockpiling of instability — energy for lift that fuels thunderstorms. During June, thunderstorms bubble up by the thousands to expend that pent-up atmospheric rage.

An average of 6 million lightning strikes can be expected nationwide during a typical June; the month only narrowly trails July and August, highlighting the buildup — and release — of instability. Much of the tempestuous fury is spent generating and sustaining mesoscale convective systems, or MCSs. MCSs are expansive thunderstorm clusters or bands that frequently roll across the Plains, the Midwest and the South.

Often spanning hundreds of miles at once, they efficiently rinse plenty of rainfall out of the atmosphere and can dump hefty rain totals over wide areas. They’re also known for their wind.

June is a wet month for many major cities



The Washington Nationals grounds crew takes the tarp off the field after a heavy downpour before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on June 17 in Washington. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Minneapolis sees about 4.25 inches of rain on average during the month, a first-place tie with August. June is the wettest month in Oklahoma City, when nearly five inches fall in a typical year. June also snags first place in Kansas City, North Platte, Neb., Bismarck, N.D., and Aberdeen, S.D.

Deke Arndt, NOAA’s climate monitoring chief, said that mesoscale convective systems likely play an enormous role in the widespread precipitation observed from late May into early June. He described June as a “a big transition,” stating that “MCS season kind of peaks” during this time of year.

Understanding MCSs

45 years of combined meteorology experience on this shift and... yep... this is a new one. pic.twitter.com/4iEeImm9io — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 4, 2020

From March through May, a change of wind speed and direction with height stemming from a nearby jet stream can trigger rotating supercell thunderstorms. Supercells are the most powerful thunderstorms on the planet, often producing giant hail, destructive winds and tornadoes. But they’re relatively tiny and isolated, and their precipitation is highly localized.

By June, however, that jet stream starts to pull north into Canada, dramatically reducing supercell production over the Plains. Meanwhile, Gulf of Mexico warmth becomes more established over much of the Lower 48. Arndt explained that late May into June frequently features the overlap of lingering wind shear from the retreating jet stream and swelling warmth, which can induce widespread thunderstorm activity over the central United States night after night.

[How two storm complexes kissed over Kansas City]

“Late spring and early summer kind of straddle the shear that is ubiquitous during spring and the deep moisture that comes along during the summertime,” said Arndt. “When those two bell curves overlap, a lot of times we transition away from the isolated supercell environment [to MCSs.]”

MCSs can cover a lot of real estate — and so can their rains



A look at precipitation anomalies over the past month through June 7 reveals well above-average precipitation across much of the eastern half of the United States, along with along the Pacific Coast. Dry weather has prevailed across parts of the Plains. (WeatherBell)

Sometimes, speedy westerly winds in the upper atmosphere can help MCSs to swell and expand, racing east and covering a lot of real estate.

“The deep moisture and some remaining shear keeps these organized systems going,” said Arndt. “They’re larger, longer-lasting, have a bigger footprint, are well-traveled … especially during those weeks in June before we transition to the summertime doldrums. It doesn’t surprise me that June 7 [is the nation’s precipitation peak], especially in the context of MCSs.”

In recent years, the expansion of summer’s reign on the calendar may have helped bolster MCS season even more.

“I would have pegged [the establishment of widespread summertime warmth and humidity] as early to mid June, but it’s probably earlier now,” explained Arndt. “The shoulders of the warm season have broadened. I could see that happening a little earlier than I anticipated because the retreat of the active part of the [jet stream] dynamics to allow that Gulf moisture to take hold.”

[Summers are growing longer due to climate change, while winters are dramatically shrinking]

Those dynamics are key. The days are the longest in late June around the summer solstice, with humidity and temperature peaking in most areas around July or August. The nation’s precipitation maximum precedes those occasions, since rainfall isn’t just a game of having the ingredients in place — to tap into them, you need a trigger. That’s what those jet stream dynamics and their associated cold fronts and warm front do. But they do so less frequently as one heads deeper into the summertime and the jet stream retreats farther north into Canada.

June heat sparks downpours along the Gulf, too



Traffic navigate floodwaters in Miami on May 25. (Ryan Rea/Via Reuters)

June is also the time of year when the typical afternoon thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast begin to initiate. Orlando, New Orleans and Houston all typically see their wettest weather in June. In fact, the Big Easy sees over eight inches on average in June — 25 percent greater than the next closest month.

For scores of other nearby cities, June comes in second place. Miami, which sees frequent storms as sea breeze fronts form due to the contrast between land and ocean temperatures, averages nearly 10 inches each June.

Early June can offer anything



The National Weather Service's forecast for how much rain will likely fall from Cristobal's remnants. (Pivotal Weather)

Sometimes, tropical systems can even make their presence known in June — as Cristobal is doing. It dumped up to a foot of rain on parts of Florida over the weekend, with much of the Midwest and the Corn Belt next in line for its drenching deluges.

West of the Continental Divide, it takes the summertime heat and humidity longer to arrive, such as in the Desert Southwest. Ordinarily, the monsoon kicks in around the end of June into July.

Many years, it’s like flipping a switch. Phoenix averages 0.02 inches of rain in June — barely enough to wet the ground — but picks up more than an inch in an average July. Its driest month and wettest month are, strangely enough, back to back.

Technically, the United States as a whole trends drier as it heads deeper into June and during the rest of the summer, but don’t be fooled — flooding can strike any time of year.

Read more

‘Exceedingly rare’ derecho raked parts of western U.S. with winds over 100 mph Saturday

How two storm complexes kissed over Kansas City on Wednesday night

Derecho blasts Philadelphia region with 80 mph winds, damaging supercell storm follows