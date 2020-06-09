

Sunset in Reston on June 7. (Kit Case/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Heat hits back after short spring sidetrack

Express forecast

Today: Sunny. Highs: 87-91.

Forecast in detail

The heat and humidity roll back into town today and should persist through the next few days, with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing later tomorrow into Thursday. The end of the week and start of the weekend should bring more comfortable warmth (lower humidity, with highs in the 80s) before another weather system moves in with showers and storms by late Saturday and especially later Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): The sun angle in June is quite strong, and you’ll feel it more today as temperatures climb to the upper 80s and low 90s under clear skies and increasing humidity levels. Dew points move into the low to mid-60s in the afternoon to add a mid-90s heat index. Winds are mostly light from the south. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Light winds from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny in the morning shifting to partly cloudy later in the afternoon. It’ll be hot and very humid, as highs reach near 90 into the low 90s. Humidity is higher, with dew points near 70 or into the low 70s, which will propel the heat index into the mid- to upper 90s. Scattered showers or thunderstorms in the late afternoon or evening could be strong, with some heavy downpours possible. Breezes from the south pick up to 10 to 15 mph with some higher gusts, especially around any late-day storms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Muggy again with lows in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday kicks off with more clouds and morning showers/thunderstorms that linger until about midday as a cool front passes through. Skies may turn partly sunny in the afternoon, with humidity slowly dropping as temperatures peak toward the mid- to upper 80s. Thursday night brings some lingering clouds, but lowering humidity should help temperatures dip into the more comfortable low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Friday is looking nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 80s, but the key is lower humidity. Friday night should see mostly clear skies, too, as lows dip back into the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Our weekend is a mixed story, with Saturday setting up to be a partly to mostly sunny day as highs reach the mid-80s, but then clouds and shower chances return Saturday night with lows in the 60s. Sunday should be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially later in the afternoon and evening as highs only manage to get near 80 degrees. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.