

This photo shows the Washington Monument getting struck by lightning during the evening of July 1, 2005. (Kevin Ambrose)

The Washington Monument is struck by lightning most years, and sometimes multiple times, but to witness and photograph a direct strike is rare. I can speak from experience on the photography part.

Considering the monument was struck last week, generating a lot of attention, I decided to estimate how frequently this happens based on my history of observing and photographing these storms. I came up with a number between one and four times per year, which turns out to be not far off the estimate of a more scientific analysis of strikes at the monument which was just released.

Over the past 18 years, I’ve photographed about 30 thunderstorms that have tracked over Washington, and of all those storms, lightning from only two struck the Washington Monument. I was able to capture one of them in 2005, shown above.

In short, I have found that one out of every 15 storms passing through Washington produces lightning that strikes the monument.

My thunderstorm count includes a mix of severe thunderstorms and many weak, garden-variety storms that didn’t produce much of lightning. Severe and intense thunderstorms with frequent lightning significantly increase the odds that the monument will get struck. For example, there is a record of one thunderstorm that hit the monument with lightning six times.



D.C. averages 36 thunder days a year, but 2019 produced 63 thunder days. Over the past few decades, the average number of thunderstorms in D.C. has increased. (Ian Livingston)

Thunder counts are recorded in weather reports at Reagan National Airport, Washington’s official weather station. On average, it experiences 34 days with thunder a year, although that number has trended upward over the past few decades. In 2019, there were 63 days with thunder recorded. Most years see between 20 to 40 days.

Given my sample of thunderstorms that show one out of every 15 storms produces a lightning strike to the Washington Monument, there should be, in a quiet year, about one to two thunderstorms per year that yield a direct strike and closer to 3 or 4 in more active years.

My estimate is not far off an analysis performed by Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist at Vaisala, a Finland-based company that operates the National Lightning Detection Network in the contiguous U.S.

Vagasky, in a blog post published Tuesday, wrote that he analyzed cloud-to-ground flashes near the monument over the past decade. He concluded the monument is struck “twice per year on the high end and once every five years on the low end.”

In other words his analysis would suggest my estimate of about one to four strikes per year might be a little high but that up two strikes per year is plausible.

Protecting the monument from strikes



Lightning strikes multiple locations in the District, including the Washington monument, as photographed from Arlington, Va. at 8:32 p.m. Thursday. Scene exposed for 30 seconds. (Anupam Anand)

As it routinely struck, the Washington Monument has a modern lightning protection system, which was installed after the 2011 earthquake, when the monument was renovated. When a direct strike happens, the lightning protection system channels the current to ground to prevent damage to the structure. That’s what we saw Thursday night when lightning struck the monument multiple times.

The Washington Monument's original lightning rods are on display near the top of the monument, located by the elevators that take visitors down to ground level. An updated lightning protection system was installed in the monument during the renovations after the 2011 earthquake. (Kevin Ambrose)

Photographs

In this post, I’ve included some of my favorite photos of lightning with the Washington Monument. In addition to the photo at the top of an actual strike, you’ll see many examples of lightning that hit the District but missed the monument, including some near hits.

Let us know if you’ve seen or photographed a lightning strike to the Washington Monument, or any other building.



Lightning strikes the ground near the Mall during the evening of July 19, 2016. (Kevin Ambrose)



Lightning strikes near the Mall on August 12, 2017. (Kevin Ambrose)



Multiple cloud-to-ground lightning strikes occur in D.C., but there were no direct strikes to the Washington Monument during this severe thunderstorm. This image is a panorama created with two lightning exposures photographed 24 seconds apart. (Kevin Ambrose)



This impressive lightning flash traversed the sky over the Washington Monument and struck the ground in East Potomac Park on Aug. 13, 2019. Most of the lightning strikes in D.C. miss the monument. (Kevin Ambrose)



This image shows ten lightning photos from various thunderstorms photographed over the past 15 years. All of the lightning strikes missed the Washington Monument, including the strike pictured in the bottom row, left-most side which at first glance appears to have hit the monument. (Kevin Ambrose)



Lightning strikes in Washington, D.C. on June 25, 2014. (Kevin Ambrose)



Crazy cloud-to-cloud lightning over Washington with one distant cloud-to-ground lightning strike, Sept. 7, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)



This photo shows a massive lightning flash produced by the Derecho of June 29, 2012. (Kevin Ambrose)



These photos show two near-miss lightning strikes from a severe thunderstorm on August 27, 2003. (Kevin Ambrose)



An impressive lightning flash illuminated the sky of Washington, D.C., April 20, 2015. (Kevin Ambrose)



Much of the lightning that occurs in thunderstorms is cloud-to-cloud lightning which never strikes the ground. This photo was taken Sept. 7, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)



This is the author's favorite Washington Monument lightning photo, from July 19, 2016. (Kevin Ambrose)

Jason Samenow contributed to this article.