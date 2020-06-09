

A pride flag hanging in the sunny June skies over Washington. (angela n./Flickr)

Our time outside the sauna has come to an end as south winds continue to pump increasingly tropical air into the region. Highs near 90 are just the sweaty icing on today’s cake. Any chance of a cooling shower or storm seems slim for the next 24 hours or so. However, odds do grow through the day Wednesday.

Through Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. It’s not impossible a few patches of fog will form late night, as low-level moisture tends to increase. Lows range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds are light from the south.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly cloudy will be the rule. Those clouds come along with sultry conditions. We’ll be wiping our brows early, and frequently. Highs will again near or above 90. With humidity moving even deeper into the stifling range, or dew points at least into the low 70s, you’ll certainly feel it. In fact, heat index values near 100 seem possible in much of the region.



Heat index prediction from the NAM model for Wednesday evening.

Take it slow and hydrate! A shower or storm might pop in the afternoon or evening.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high. Tree pollen is moderate. Mold spores are low/moderate, and weed pollen is low.

Wednesday storms? While we run some chance of a shower or storm during the day, the highest risk seems to come after dark. For now, the NWS Storm Prediction Center has the extreme northwest and west parts of the area under a “marginal” risk, or one out of five on its scale.



Simulated satellite imagery from the high resolution NAM model shows thunderstorms in the area Wednesday night.

At this point it does seem as if most local activity could be hit-or-miss. That means a lot of spots could see no rain, while others could get as much as an inch or more. The highest totals should tend to favor elevated areas to the west.

