

The GOES East satellite captures Cristobal's retreat into Canada on Wednesday morning, June 10. Meanwhile, shadings of red indicate where the National Weather Services suspects potent thunderstorms could develop. (SSEC RealEarth)

Following a week-long tirade that’s stretched from the eastern Pacific Ocean to the Upper Midwest, Cristobal continues to conjure up wicked weather as the intrepid system slips into Canada. Now a severe weather outbreak is predicted, with many in the eastern Great Lakes eyeing potential widespread thunderstorms on Wednesday.

After dumping nearly 18 inches of rain on parts of Florida and slamming parts of Louisiana and Mississippi with a six-foot storm surge, Cristobal whirled its way north and dropped a swath of heavy rain in the central United States. All-time June low air pressure records fell as the decaying tropical system reorganized and drew some upper level energy from an approaching mid-latitude storm.

The two weather systems are conspiring to bring severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and a few tornadoes to parts of the Midwest, focused especially in parts of Michigan and Ohio, including Detroit.



Rudy Horvath Jr., left, moves his bicycle from his home in New Orleans, as his father, Rudy Horvath Sr., looks on. The house took on water from a rising storm surge from Lake Pontchartrain in advance of Tropical Storm Cristobal. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Presently, Cristobal is a remnant low pressure system, dragging tropical moisture north as it arrives in its own blob of soupy air. The system’s center exited the Upper Peninsula of Michigan into Ontario on Wednesday morning, pulling north northeast with wind gusts probably around 35 mph.

Severe thunderstorm outbreak possible Wednesday



The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center's forecast of where hazardous thunderstorms could occur Wednesday. (NOAA/SPC)

Cristobal’s northward journey will pave the way for a potential widespread severe weather episode over parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has broken out one of its top-tier outlook categories, a Level 4 out of 5 “moderate risk,” to convey the threat. May marked the first May in history that no moderate or high risk forecasts were made.

The greatest risk for severe weather, primarily in the form of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado, encompasses cities like Toledo, Lansing, Mich., and Detroit. More than 8 million people are in the severe weather “bull’s eye.”

Surrounding the moderate risk is a Level 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk,” which includes Columbus, Ohio, Cincinnati and brushes up against Indianapolis. A 2 out of 5 slight risk expands into New York state and Pennsylvania.

“Widespread damaging winds are likely to be the most common impact from the fast-moving storms,” wrote the Storm Prediction Center, “particularly as they merge/evolve into northeastward-racing bands … [Wednesday] afternoon.”

Storms were likely to develop by late morning, expanding in areal coverage and intensity during the early afternoon. Storms will move swiftly to the northeast.

Cristobal lays groundwork for hazardous thunderstorms



Some of the most moist air Wednesday was located over the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes associated with the passage of Cristobal. (WeatherBell)

While the severe weather will be far-removed from where Cristobal tracked, Cristobal is largely responsible for the areal coverage and the heightened magnitude of the impending severe weather risk.

Southerly flow to the east of Cristobal’s center advected — or transported — a stream of moisture rich air from the Gulf of Mexico unusually far north, with oppressive humidities and dew points near 70 providing ample fuel for storms.

That moisture has already swelled to record values. The 6 a.m. Wednesday weather balloon launched out of Detroit reported its most humid lower atmosphere on record for any time between Jan. 1 and June 15, with records dating back to 1949.

Air near the ground contained 13.3 grams of moisture per cubic meter, about the weight of two quarters and a penny.

At the same time, Cristobal’s center of low pressure began to merge — or phase — with an approaching upper-level disturbance to the west. That synergy left the resulting system more energetic than either would have been alone, the strengthened trigger left with a greater propensity to spur severe weather as it collides with a warm, humid air mass.

Immense imagery from space again as #Cristobal tracks north through Wisconsin at #sunset yesterday.



Check out the smoke and dust getting wrapped through Oklahoma and Texas with convection erupting along a surface cold front. pic.twitter.com/nciMwnLSaL — Scott From Scotland (@ScottDuncanWX) June 10, 2020

Cristobal also helped drape a warm front west to east across Michigan, which will further bolster the risk of severe thunderstorms. The warm front could impart just enough low-level twisting on any of the storms that a subtle tornado risk could materialize. Additionally, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as far south as Louisville. A trailing cold front will extend all the way to the Gulf Coast.

And moreover, Cristobal’s upper-level “outflow” winds, which evacuate air away from the storm’s center, produced a change of wind speed with height over much of Michigan, Illinois and Indiana. That is a key ingredient for mixing damaging straight-line winds down to the surface in any of the strongest storms. It does cut back a bit on the tornado risk, however, as the wind largely changes speed — but not direction — with height.

Cristobal already yielded more than its fair share of severe weather, producing several tornadoes in Florida. One significantly damaged 16 homes Saturday in the Orlando area.



A tornado is seen Saturday near downtown Orlando. (Andrew Serano/ @StormChasersHQ/Reuters)

Pressure records and rainfall

As it dashed north through the central United States, Cristobal’s low-pressure system snagged several air pressure records across the Upper Midwest for the month of June. Madison, Wis., recorded its lowest June air pressure on record, as did Green Bay, Wausaw and Rhinelander.

Farther south, Columbia, Mo., missed theirs by only one millibar (a unit of air pressure), but New Orleans did manage to notch a record.

Most of us in #Wisconsin are delighted with the novelty of having #Cristobal cross our state overnight. Both #Madison & Green Bay set record low pressures for June (per @NWS) winds gusted as high as 51 mph & #WIwx had widespread significant rain. More info https://t.co/pPyK6eqi9b pic.twitter.com/VHgjVUwq0e — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) June 10, 2020

Heavy downpours also accompanied the system’s passage, lasting between 6 and 12 hours in most places but accumulating to some hefty totals. In Taylor County, Wis., 4.56 inches fell, while adjacent Winona County in Minnesota saw up to 4.62 inches. That narrow strip of very heavy rain stretched into Iowa, where Fayette County reported 4.24 inches.

It marked the first time since 1900 that a tropical low pressure zone passed through Iowa.

Farther south, a few amounts approaching 4 inches were observed in Missouri.

The storms predicted Wednesday in the Great Lakes and Northeast represent Cristobal’s final act. Its performance began on May 31 in the eastern Pacific. The storm produced excessive rainfall and severe flooding in Central America, where approximately three dozen died.