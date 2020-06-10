

Children cool off in Catoctin Creek on Tuesday in Middletown, Md. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

2/10: Highs in the 90s and icky humidity have the afternoon heat index approaching 100, with a late-day storm threat.

Express forecast

Today: Hot and extremely humid, late-day storm? Highs: Low to mid-90s.

Hot and extremely humid, late-day storm? Highs: Low to mid-90s. Tonight: Muggy with showers and storms possible. Lows: 70s.

Muggy with showers and storms possible. Lows: 70s. Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Forecast in detail

The humidity is about as gross as it gets today, with the afternoon heat index well into the 90s to perhaps near 100. Storms threaten as we head into this evening, with scattered showers and storms possible tomorrow, too. The good news is that the humidity starts to decrease later tomorrow with nicer days on tap Friday and Saturday. The Sunday forecast is still a bit fuzzy.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): We start the morning in the 70s but won’t stay there for long as temperatures quickly rise into the 80s, heading for afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s under partly sunny skies. The afternoon heat index may peak in the upper 90s to near 100 thanks to very high humidity (dew points in the low 70s), with the chance of an isolated shower or storm during the late afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High



(The Washington Post)

Tonight: The evening is a muggy one as temperatures are slow to fall back through the 80s. We continue with the chance of an isolated shower or storm early this evening, with a better chance of showers and storms moving through from west to east after 7 p.m. or so and into the overnight hours. Some of these storms could be severe, especially north and west of the District. Lows settle in the 70s. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): Scattered showers and storms remain possible during the morning into early to midafternoon as a cool front slowly moves through. A mostly cloudy and humid morning should give way to increasing sun and decreasing humidity by mid- to late afternoon, as winds come from the northwest behind the front. Highs reach the mid- to upper 80s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The humidity continues to drop to more moderate levels during the evening and overnight. The drier air allows temperature to cool into the 60s for overnight lows with partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday and Saturday look pretty nice with partly sunny skies and fairly low humidity. Friday highs should reach well into the 80s, with cooler highs near 80 on Saturday, and a shower possible Saturday night. Friday night and Saturday night lows fall back to the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday remains partly sunny and not too humid. We may see a chance of showers and storms sneak back in but can’t say for sure quite yet, as highs top out near 80 again. Confidence: Low-Medium.

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.