This is an “air you can wear” kind of day. As Capital Weather Gang’s Camden Walker might say … oof! High temperatures near 90 and the excessive humidity have set the stage for showers and storms. With a slow-moving cold front starting to plow into this air, we’re looking at the potential for some heavy rain, as well.

Through Tonight: Showers and storms to the west move this way through the evening. At least scattered activity seems a good bet locally, perhaps focused from about 7 p.m. to midnight, west to east. Any storm could be strong to locally severe, with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Humidity remains oppressive, although it may drop off slightly by dawn as winds begin to shift toward the west. Lows are mainly in the mid- and upper 70s.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Another line of showers and some storms may pass through, roughly from sunrise into the early midday. After that, it’s trending mostly clear. Gusty winds continue to turn from the south to the west, which is a drier direction. That wind direction also helps keep us warm, so highs are again in the upper 80s to near 90. Drier air may be more evident later in the day as the front sweeps higher heat and humidity away.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high, while tree pollen is moderate. Mold spores are low moderate, and weed pollen is low.



Rainfall forecast for tonight into tomorrow morning from the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain potential: While rainfall forecasts are generally in range of a quarter-to-half inch or less around here, that doesn’t tell the whole story. The slow-moving nature of the cold front advancing on our area, mixed with tropical moisture partly thanks to Cristobal, means that two inches or greater could fall in short periods.



A simulation of thunderstorms in the area later this evening per the high resolution NAM weather model.

The signal for this heavier rain is more to the west and northwest of the immediate Washington area, but if you manage to get under a heavy storm or train of storms, some flooding could become an issue rather quickly. If out and about, always remember not to drive a vehicle into water, especially at night.

