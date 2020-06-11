

Today’s daily digit

4/10: It ought not be this humid/hot so some showers would really hit the spot.

Express forecast

Today: Showers and storms, humid, and breezy. Highs: 85-89

Showers end early, clouds diminish. Lows: 60-66 Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs: 83-87

Forecast in detail

This forecast plays out in slow motion. A cool front takes its time crossing the area today, giving us the chance for showers and storms through much of the afternoon. While humid conditions break Friday, temperatures don’t really drop off until the weekend. A secondary push of cooler air may stall over the area Sunday, setting off several days with the potential for showers.

Capital Weather Gang Storm level threat 1

Today (Thursday): Clouds are plentiful through much of the day, and humidity levels are still uncomfortable, with dew points around 70. It’s dry more often than not, but there’s an ongoing chance of showers and storms, which are likely most numerous from midday onward. Winds from the south at 10 to 20 mph gradually shift to the west in the early afternoon when some stronger thunderstorms may form containing locally heavy downpours and gusty winds. Highs top out in the mid- to upper 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Because the front is moving so slowly, showers could linger into the early evening, especially in our eastern areas. Most areas dry out by sunset with gradual clearing overnight. Winds are light from the northwest and lows fall to the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Plenty of sunshine and only a very weak north breeze allow for yet another day in the mid- to upper 80s. Humidity levels are much lower and actually make for a relatively comfortable feel if you are just out for a stroll. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Only a few clouds are expected with little wind and lows ranging from the mid-50s in northern suburbs to mid-60s downtown. Predawn risers can catch a glimpse of the moon and Mars huddling about the southeastern horizon. Confidence: Medium-High



The backside of a thunderstorm viewed from Rosslyn as a storm that hit Northern Virginia moves into Maryland at sunset Wednesday. (Kevin Ambrose)

A look ahead

Saturday starts out magnificently with low humidity, light winds and mild temperatures. Another slow-moving cool front is on the approach and should be enough to bubble up some clouds by afternoon. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. As a moisture feed picks up from the south a few showers are possible overnight but should be widely scattered. Lows are mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

If the cool front stalls in the area as expected and the moisture flow from the south remains steady, scattered and intermittent showers are possible throughout much of Sunday and right on into Monday, bringing the potential for substantial amounts of rain. Highs hold in the mid- to upper 70s both days and lows are mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

