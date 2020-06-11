

The GOES East weather satellite captures towering storm clouds and lightning over the Midwest as a derecho rolled through on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (RAMMB/CIRA)

At least 650,000 customers in the Midwest, mainly in Michigan, were without electricity Wednesday after a powerful line of thunderstorms swept through with damaging winds. Stretching for more than 400 miles from central Michigan to eastern Kentucky, the squall line produced widespread winds of 60 to 70 miles per hour, with a few gusts topping 80 mph.

More than a quarter million Michigan residents remained in the dark Thursday morning. The line of storms fit the definition of a derecho: a fast-moving line of violent storms that produces widespread damage along its path. Derechos come in varying shapes and sizes, but frequently leave swaths of wind damage that can stretch several states in length.

Winds gusted to 75 mph in Grandville, Michigan, and 76 mph in Sweetser. A 77 mph gust was recorded in Clark County, Kentucky, while Miami, Indiana saw the day’s strongest winds, with an 80 mph gust.

The Sandusky State Theater in Sandusky, Ohio was heavily damaged when strong winds peeled off its roof and collapsed several brick walls. The iconic business has been a landmark in the Lake Erie shoreside town since 1928.

Farther east, an apparent tornado touched down in Beaver County, Pennsylvania shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Weather spotters reported power flashes, and radar detected a brief debris signature in the area, indicating debris present in the atmosphere.

A well-predicted windstorm



The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a level 4 out of 5 "moderate risk" for severe weather in advance of Wednesday's storms. (NOAA/SPC)

The storms prompted the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center to declare a level 4 out of 5 moderate risk for severe weather, advertising the potential of widespread severe winds.

The storms did meet the criteria needed to be called a derecho — including producing extensive winds along a path several hundreds of miles long. On radar, several curved “bows” spanned segments along the line, a structure commonly exhibited by derechos. A few small-scale, weak vortices occurred in between. Most derechos feature a “northern bookend vortex” a bit more prominently.

On the other hand, despite nearly 500 reports of damaging winds, only 8 reports were of “significant” gusts eclipsing 75 mph. However, this specific wind gust criteria is not unanimously agreed to in the meteorology community.



The Storm Prediction Center's collection of damaging wind reports (blue) received on Wednesday, June 10. (NOAA/SPC)

In any case, it’s fair to say that, despite lacking some elements of a classic structure, Wednesday’s storms were a bonafide low-end “serial” derecho. Serial derechos usually form ahead of a cold front, with a swooping jet stream overhead providing the wind energy needed to generate powerful gusts.

How T.S. Cristobal’s remnants helped prime the atmosphere for strong storms

Apropos to Wednesday’s storms, some of the energy needed to trigger storms came from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which merged with a mid-latitude cyclone over the Great Lakes and southern Canada earlier this week after making landfall in Louisiana on Sunday.



Moisture was concentrated over the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Wednesday, associated with the passage of Cristobal. That helped set the stage for significant storms. (WeatherBell)

Moreover, Cristobal also dragged north a ribbon of exceptional tropical moisture. Detroit’s morning weather balloon launch Wednesday set a record for the most precipitable water ever observed at that location through June 15, with records dating back to 1949.

‘Derecho season’ in full swing across the United States



Ray Skwire captured this incredible photo of a destructive windstorm entering northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 3. (Ray Skwire)

Wednesday’s low-end derecho was the third derecho to sweep across the United States in the past week.

Last Wednesday, a localized, progressive derecho developed in western Pennsylvania and surged east on a crash-course with Philadelphia. Four were killed by widespread damaging winds that reached 80 mph in the Philadelphia area. Farther east, several gusts over 90 mph were measured in Ocean County, New Jersey.

A more widespread serial derecho raced from central Colorado and Utah northeastwards across Wyoming, the Sand Hills of Nebraska, and into western South Dakota last Saturday. A 99 mph wind gust was clocked in Great Divide, Colorado, with a 110 mph gust measured atop a mountain in Winter Park, Colorado.

A number of other significant gusts between 75 mph and 90 mph accompanied the vicious storms as they blasted northeastwards.