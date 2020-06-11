

Following showers and storms this morning, clouds lingered a bit, but that didn’t do a whole lot to keep temperatures back. Highs in the mid-80s are not too far from normal this time of year, and already something of a break compared with recent days. With a front passing the region, cooler and drier air is on the way.

Through Tonight: We will continue to see clearing into the evening, although a passing shower is possible, especially south or east of the city. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear late at night. Lows will range from near 60 in the cool spots to the mid or upper 60s downtown.

Tomorrow (Friday): It will be a mix of sun and clouds, but tending toward the sunny side. Highs will reach the mid-80s in most spots, which will feel comparatively pleasant, given much lower humidity than recently. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10 mph.

Pollen update: The most recent pollen count was washed out by rain.

Rainfall totals: Storms last night and this morning were somewhat hit or miss, but there were some big totals where storms moved over the same areas repeatedly. Below are the airport totals.



Radar estimated rainfall totals from last night and today.

Dulles: 1.50 inches (last night).

BWI: 0.97 inches (mostly this morning).

National: 0.38 inches (overnight and morning).

