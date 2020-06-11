

A double rainbow in Nebraska in May 2019. (Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

In today’s Internet-laden society, having a Twitter account often seems like a necessity. Multiple communities flourish on Twitter’s platform for discussion, and meteorologists alongside weather hobbyists regularly post and discuss content on a subsection of Twitter known as #wxtwitter, shorthand for “weather Twitter.”

The ease of signing up on a social media platform such as Twitter means that thousands of individuals are sharing their own analyses of complicated weather events. Many are experts, holding degrees in meteorology, and include leading researchers, professional forecasters, storm chasers and broadcast meteorologists. Some offering their insights have less formal education but are not shy about expressing their point of view.

A melting pot of weather ideas, Twitter has become a hot spot for spirited discussions.

“Weather Twitter is extremely, extremely opinionated, and I think that’s because while meteorology is a science, forecasting is an art, and it’s all based on your opinions and how you’re analyzing the data, and it can be interpreted by various people in different ways,” said Beth Carpenter, a forensic meteorologist and owner of Thermodynamic Solutions.

Becoming increasingly concerned for #drought conditions to start developing in the Ag Belt, as the next 10 days will feature extremely dry conditions and lots of sunshine. Soil moisture in the area already showing hints of dryness. #INwx #ILwx #OHwx #MIwx #WIwx #MOwx #IAwx #AGwx pic.twitter.com/uHPvcyHjaY — Beth Carpenter | TDS Weather (@B_Carp01) June 11, 2020

According to the Pew Research Center, 95 percent of the public believes that local news related to the weather is important or interesting to follow. To attract that large potential audience, forecasters — including those without formal weather education — strive to be not only the most accurate but also the first to report breaking weather information.

Shawn Milrad, a professor of meteorology at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, said that while he sees #wxtwitter as a largely positive space for intelligent discussion, it can certainly be a confrontational environment.

Criticism of official sources of weather information, such as the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, is sure to cause a stir.

“You get every random Joe on the corner who hasn’t had a formal weather education thinking they can challenge SPC forecasts or compete with SPC forecasts or the [National] Hurricane Center’s forecasts,” Milrad said.

A lot of folks on #wxtwitter are quite vocal today. pic.twitter.com/ZO5S2xsbu5 — Pee Dee Weather (@PeeDee_WxSC) June 10, 2020

The confrontational element of #wxtwitter also arises when individuals try to police others’ postings. Carpenter found that #wxtwitter is at its worst in the winter when some accounts police the posting of snow maps — forecasts of snowfall from computers models.

“I’m not sure exactly why that specifically is,” she said. “I think it’s maybe because it’s such an attention-getter when you post snow maps on social media. But in the winter, Weather Twitter is particularly crude.”

Over the past decade, access to data from these models, including snow maps, has become much more open, meaning almost anyone can share an attention-getting map. These maps can show a snow accumulation “forecast” more than two weeks out.

Many like the snow maps that get posted here on #wxtwitter, but just remember this far out, they aren't overly accurate. Here's the last 12 runs of the GFS. How can you forecast specific snow totals from this? Answer: you can't. Snow maps get useful 48 hours and under. pic.twitter.com/0DjR4aafev — ⛈ Michael Wilhite 🌤 (@WilhiteWx) January 16, 2019

While weather models have objectively improved in their forecasting ability since their inception, a forecast beyond nine to 10 days is impractical and likely to be inaccurate.

[Study says ‘specific’ weather forecasts can’t be made more than 10 days in advance]

Despite the competitive nature of weather forecasting, #wxtwitter also functions well as a collaborative space where meteorologists and hobbyists come together to discuss forecasts, share research and network with their peers.

Among these are hobbyist accounts with large followings, run by non-degreed meteorologists — some of whom haven’t even graduated high school.

While he was in high school, Dakota Smith, now a degreed meteorologist, helped run a forecasting group that had an extremely large reach.

“I think actually we were reaching millions of people in the winter and I was in high school. … I didn’t have any formal training or anything,” Smith said.

Smith recalled a time he challenged a forecast by Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore on Twitter.

“In hindsight, I looked at that tweet and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh — what was I doing?’” Smith said.

Midwest engulfed by severe storms today. pic.twitter.com/XVCtF5Gcd4 — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) June 10, 2020

Jack Sillin, an undergraduate student studying meteorology at Cornell University and a contributor at Weather.us, began using Twitter when he was just 11.

“The first thing, and by far the most important thing, is to be humble, you know, as a middle schooler, as a high schooler, as a college student and honestly even as you get higher and higher up in the field,” Sillin said. “You don’t know everything.”

Sillin praised the openness of the #wxtwitter community, which allows near-instantaneous access to some of the best meteorologists in the world.

“I mean it’s really cool as a student to be a few keystrokes away from getting a question answered by the top experts at the Hurricane Center or the Storm Prediction Center,” Sillin said. “I used to think of the SPC forecasters as ‘Seal Team 6.’ but really they’re awesome people, and if you’re humble and demonstrate your willingness to learn, they are super willing to teach you.”

First and foremost: nothing I say on this twitter feed or on the blog (https://t.co/apVUPYldmk) is intended as official forecast information or is intended to replace official forecast information from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).



PLEASE consult NHC's forecast first! — Jack Sillin | weather.us (@JackSillin) June 1, 2020

Smith found his past three jobs in the field through networking with members of the #wxtwitter community.

“I laugh sometimes about how important it’s been for me and how important the community has been and how important some of those relationships that have stemmed from it have been,” Smith said.

Sillin agreed, having also gained career opportunities through #wxtwitter.

“This is a professional networking platform, and prospective employers are looking at your Twitter feed,” Sillin said. “If you’re humble and demonstrating a willingness to learn and, you know, posting good information — that’s going to be a huge boost to you when you go to look for a job or an internship.”

Smith’s advice to online weather enthusiasts in the #wxtwitter community: Sometimes, it is best to tweet less.

“Even now I still tweet stuff that, like, maybe I shouldn’t have tweeted that,” he said. “So it’s all just learning from what you show and what you post and how people engage with it and what people like looking at.”

Milrad’s advice to younger, less experienced hobbyists on Twitter: Ask questions.

“Come in inquisitive as opposed to trying to compete,” he said. “And I think that that is it’ll be more productive, not just for everyone else but also for you because you’ll probably have a more interactive discussion with the person you’re trying to reach or the people you’re trying to reach.”

This is actually pretty cool. A former TC in Wisconsin (!) and a cold front trying to catch up to it. https://t.co/lg5Vy9EgVo — Shawn Milrad (@shawnmilrad) June 9, 2020

With so many personalities on #wxtwitter, it can be difficult to figure out whom to follow for the best information. When in doubt, your local TV meteorologists and local National Weather Service forecast offices will consistently share reliable weather information on Twitter.

“The Weather Service accounts have gotten much better at not only posting stuff but interacting with folks online,” Milrad said. “And that goes for the centers like SPC and NHC and, but especially, the local forecast offices. They’ve really gotten better.”

If you want to expand your Twitter feed deeper into the #wxtwitter community, a little bit of trial and error is a good approach.

“You learn really quickly,” Carpenter said. “You know who posts the worst-case scenario every time or the hype forecast and you learn what to do and what not to do.”

Sillin acknowledged that on a macro level, people should be a little skeptical of following students like him. His advice: Start with a reliable group of degreed meteorologists.

“Stick to those, at least at the beginning, who have degrees in meteorology, and then you’ll see folks that they retweet, and so on and so forth, and then you can branch off from there,” Sillin said.

The author, Zachary Rosenthal, is double-majoring in leadership and public policy and in media studies at the University of Virginia and is a senior writer for the Cavalier Daily.