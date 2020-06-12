

Tiger lilies are seen on Volta Place NW in Washington. (Vincent via Flickr)

7/10: ‪ More ☀️ than ☁️, but at least it’s a dry heat without humidity! Dew points possibly below 50 degrees are very breathable and un-muggy for June.

Express forecast

Today: More sun than clouds. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-50s to mid-60s.

Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-50s to mid-60s. Tomorrow: Sunny morning. Shower in the late day? Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Cloudier. Showers possible. Highs: Low to mid-70s.

Forecast in detail

Today is very warm, and it’s our sunniest day of this forecast, but temperatures trend downward for the weekend as rain chances trend upward. Comfort levels are notable for the next few days, too. In other words, we don’t have oppressive mugginess back on the horizon, yet!

Today (Friday): Skies are mostly sunny, although periodic clouds may roll by from time to time. High temperatures top out in the mid- to upper 80s. With afternoon dew points in the upper 40s to low 50s, you’ll breathe easier in this drier, comfortable air that doesn’t have that humid feeling of recent days. Northwest breezes blow at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: A few clouds build, but we should stay rain-free. Light northerly winds blow intermittently, near 10 mph at most. Low temperatures don’t cool much downtown, hovering in the mid-60s. Outside of the Beltway and away from large bodies of water, mid-50s should feel nice and refreshing by dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s another un-muggy day, but with a renewed push of cooler air. Morning is best for outdoor exercise, with mostly sunny skies and (probably) rain-free time. The afternoon has some clouds and rain chances slowly building. At least a few showers and perhaps a storm are possible by sunset, especially southeast of town. Winds shift to the northeast, near 10 mph. High temperatures aren’t quite as warm, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: More clouds than stars, with a few showers and storms possible. Low temperatures downtown again aim for the mid-60s. Upper 50s are likely in the cooler spots away from the city. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: Skies are bright at times, but clouds may try to rule the day. Showers are possible, but nothing too heavy or long-lasting — until near sunset — as it appears now. High temperatures could stay as cool as upper 60s if we see a bit more clouds and rain than currently expected, but we lean toward enough sunshine to get us into the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Showers and clouds may take over, perhaps even some light rain, but confidence isn’t high. Stay tuned. More clouds than not are a safer bet, even if we remain dry. Low temperatures should range in the upper 50s to mid-60s. A very slight uptick in mugginess is possible, too. Confidence: Low-Medium

Intermittent showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday, if a cold front and potential upper-level low-pressure system stall near our area. This forecast could change, so please check back this weekend for updates. As of now, skies may stay mostly cloudy, helping to keep our high temperatures generally in the 70s. With any slightly rainier outcome, we could be stuck in the 60s. It’s worth mentioning that if we stay sunnier and drier, we may see 80 degrees. Confidence: Low

