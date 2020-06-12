

The American GFS model simulates a cutoff low over the Southeast for Tuesday. (WeatherBell)

An atypical area of low pressure is likely to settle over the East Coast for the second time in a month, brining cloudy, cool and unsettled weather, and potentially setting the stage for a swath of significant rainfall somewhere east of the Appalachians in the Southeast or Mid-Atlantic.

This low pressure area will be stranded, cast off from the main steering currents of the jet stream like a boat adrift in the doldrums. The jet stream, a high altitude highway of fast-moving air, will instead reside well to the north of the cutoff low.

Such weather features can lead to extreme precipitation totals, though the specific details of where the heaviest rain will fall is often unclear well in advance.

For example, a similar weather pattern dropped up to a foot of rainfall over portions of the Carolina Piedmont in mid-to-late May, with one-day totals eclipsing seven inches in Polk County, N.C.

Now, a similar system with the potential to bring renewed heavy rains and flash flooding could set up across the same region, though it is uncertain where the axis of heaviest moisture will align.

The same upper-air disturbance could also spark severe weather concerns for some, since cutoff lows are known for occasionally producing isolated severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. The multiple-day stretch of cloud cover, rain and storminess will also knock temperatures back to below seasonable norms.

“Never trust a cutoff low”



Model-simulated upper-atmospheric temperatures for Tuesday depict a blob of cold air associated with the cutoff low over the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. (WeatherBell)

A cutoff upper-level low is a low pressure area in the mid-to-upper troposphere that becomes pinched off from the jet stream. Since they’re removed from the steering flow, there’s little to encourage their movement — and they sometimes languish for days on end. Such lows contain cold air within their circulation, which can trigger heavy rains, particularly during the spring and summer.

“A pool of cold air trapped in the center of the low will destabilize the atmosphere, leading to instances of heavy convective rains and even some severe weather,” writes Jeff Halverson, CWG’s severe weather expert.

Systems like this one can lead to extreme rainfall events that do not forecast well in advance, since cutoff lows can wobble as they spin, like a spinning top on a table. Meteorologists eye them warily, using the expression: “Never trust a cutoff low.”

A challenging forecast for the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast



A look at model simulations of how much precipitation could fall illustrates the variability in rainfall estimates stemming from the parent system's inherent uncertainty. (WeatherBell)

The sluggish movement of cutoff lows makes forecasting their behavior and movement a hefty challenge.

“Cutoff lows are notoriously difficult to predict, but the location of the low’s center has significant impacts on the surface weather,” Halverson explained. “The large amount of spin energy in the upper [atmosphere] induces areas of uplift and heavy rains on the east side. But the accuracy of the predicted heavy rain placement can suffer, even just 24 hours in advance.”

The National Weather Service office in Washington, D.C. wrote that “confidence remains very low for the forecast … due to uncertainty as to exactly where the low sets up.”

Heavy rains eye the lower Appalachians eastward



A plume of moisture-rich air curves northward ahead of the storm Monday in this model simulation. That will fuel heavy downpours and perhaps some isolated severe weather. (WeatherBell)

The energy associated with the impending low pressure area was actually anchored over Ontario and Quebec early Friday, just south of the Hudson Bay. A lobe of that whirling mid-level cold air will descend south over the Midwest on Saturday and Sunday before parking itself somewhere over the southern Appalachians by Monday. That track in itself is unusual, and is the second time in the past month that a cutoff upper level low has migrated from northeast to the south-southwest.

While the exact path of the low is uncertain, a pattern like this is likely to bring ashore a tongue of tropical moisture over the Carolinas and southeast Virginia, perhaps even skirting areas near the nation’s capital.

Rainfall totals will walk a steep gradient, meaning one county may get deluged while a neighboring one escapes with only showers. However, the potential exists for some places to see up to three or four inches of rain in 24 hours’ time if conditions come together right.

When all is said and done, a few places could see totals on the order of six inches or more between Monday and Wednesday. Right now, some computer models are placing the bull's eye of precipitation in eastern North Carolina.

Others depict a more southward movement of the cutoff low, which would shift the zone of heaviest rainfall to the South Carolina coastline — though that appears less probable.

Potential for severe weather

There are also indications some severe weather may accompany the cutoff low, primarily to the east of the center. That could translate to an isolated severe weather and tornado threat brewing in the corridor of warm air entrained north by the system.

Halverson notes that cutoff lows that have eyed the East in recent weeks are part of a weird spring pattern across the Lower 48 — one that has favored little in the way of Great Plains tornado activity, and generated three vicious derecho windstorms across the country in the course of eight days.

Down the pipeline, it looks like a dramatic warm-up could be in store for many heading into late June or early July.